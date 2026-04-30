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Air Products and Chemicals Aktie 903838 / US0091581068

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30.04.2026 12:37:09

Air Products Swings To Q2 Earnings; Raises FY26 EPS Outlook

Air Products and Chemicals
237.24 CHF -0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), on Thursday reported net income in the second quarter from loss in the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company came in at $710.4 million compared with loss of $1.73 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $222.9 versus $222.8 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company increased to $713.9 million from $598.5 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.20 versus $2.69 last year.

Operating income came in at $752.7 million compared with loss of 2.33 billion in the previous year.

Sales increased to $3.17 billion from $2.92 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its full year 2026 and third quarter earnings per share outlook.

The company expects higher adjusted earnings per share to range between $3.25 and $3.35 for the third quarter of 2026.

Adjust earnings per share for the full year 2026 is anticipated to range between $13 and $13.25.

Air Products and Chemicals is 1.15% higher at $302 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Cadence Design Systems – US1273871087
NEU✅ Arista Networks – US0404132054
NEU✅ BE Semiconductor – NL0012866412

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

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