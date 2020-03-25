25.03.2020 02:45:00

Air Products Inks Third Contract to Supply Integrated Oxy-fuel Combustion Solution to Techpack Solutions in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), a pioneer and global leader in oxy-fuel combustion technology for the glass industry, announced today it has signed a new contract for its integrated oxy-fuel combustion solution with Techpack Solutions, the largest packaging materials manufacturer in South Korea. It is Air Products' third project to support Techpack Solutions to convert its furnace from air-fuel to oxy-fuel for enhanced sustainability and competitiveness. When the project comes onstream, Air Products will supply the oxygen and combustion systems required by Teckpack Solutions at its manufacturing complex. 

The integrated solution encompasses Air Products' advanced oxy-fuel combustion system, including the Cleanfire® HRi ™ and latest Cleanfire HRx oxy‐fuel burners and an automatic flow control skid, as well as a PRISM® vacuum swing adsorption (VSA) oxygen generator to supply reliable and economical on-site oxygen used to power the oxy-fuel burners for melting glass.

With expanded functionality and flexibility, the patent-pending Cleanfire HRx  oxy-fuel burner enables glass manufacturers to control both the magnitude and location of oxygen staging up to 95% of the combustion oxygen, resulting in ultra-low nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions, higher fuel efficiency, enhanced productivity, and better product quality. This latest model can further reduce NOx emissions by 40%.

"With Air Products' support, we have successfully converted two furnaces from air-fuel to oxy-fuel combustion and achieved remarkable improvements in NOx emission reductions, energy efficiency and productivity," said Young-Min Kim, technical team general manager of Techpack Solutions. "We are confident in Air Products' innovative technologies, in-depth expertise and professional team, and are pleased to continue working with them on our third furnace."

Oxy-fuel combustion technology is proven to bring multiple benefits, such as over 80% reduction in NOx emissions, 10-35% energy savings, about 25% increase in productivity, and improved energy efficiency and glass quality.

"We are honored to have Techpack Solutions' continued trust in our capabilities to support their oxy-fuel conversion over the years, from their first and second furnaces to this latest project," said Kyo-Yung Kim, president of Air Products Korea. "We will persistently leverage our extensive experience, advanced technologies and deep local understanding to help Korean glass manufacturers optimize their furnace performance to reduce environmental footprint and strengthen competitiveness."

With over 40 years of experience in supplying oxy-fuel combustion technology to the glass industry, Air Products offers integrated solutions from gas supply to combustion systems, technology, customized control systems, technical and design expertise, commissioning services, safety and site training, and maintenance contracts and project management. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com/glass.

Techpack Solutions, founded in the mid-1950s, is the leading manufacturer of bottle glass and general packaging materials in South Korea. The company offers a wide range of glass, plastic and aluminium containers for the food, drink and medical industries, serving domestic and worldwide markets.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

SOURCE Air Products

