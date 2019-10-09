09.10.2019 00:01:00

Air Pollution Linked to Hair Loss, Reveals New Research at the 28th EADV Congress

MADRID, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research presented today at the 28th EADV Congress in Madrid shows, for the first time, that exposure to common air pollutants is linked to hair loss in humans.

The research was conducted by exposing cells from the human scalp at the base of hair follicles to various concentrations of particulate matter (PM). The results showed that the presence of PM10 and diesel particulate decreased levels of β-catenin, the protein responsible for hair growth.

The study also revealed that the levels of three other proteins (cyclin D1, cyclin E and CDK2), which are responsible for hair growth and hair retention, were decreased by PM10-like dust and diesel particulate in a dose dependent manner, meaning that the greater the level of pollutant, the greater the decrease in proteins.

Particulate matter (PM) is the term used to describe a mixture of solid particles and droplets found in the air. PM is divided into two categories; PM10 which are particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or smaller and PM2.5 which have a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or smaller. Both PM10 and PM2.5 are considered to be major pollutants and are linked to various serious health conditions, such as heart and lung disease, cancer and respiratory problems.

Sources of PM include the burning of fossil fuels, including petrol, diesel and other solid-fuels such as coal, oil and biomass as well as other industrial activities such as building, mining and the manufacturing of building materials like cement, ceramics and bricks.

Lead researcher, Hyuk Chul Kwon from the Future Science Research Centre in the Republic of Korea, comments; "While the link between air pollution and serious diseases such as cancer, COPD and CVD are well established there is little to no research on the effect of particular matter exposure on the human skin and hair in particular. Our research explains the mode of action of air pollutants on human follicle dermal papilla cells, showing how the most common air pollutants lead to hair loss."

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
08.10.19
Ölpreise ohne klare Richtung
08.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
08.10.19
Zinsfantasien halten SMI in der Spur
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple Card: In Zukunft überall erhältlich
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
ABB-Aktien finden nicht aus dem Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Sunrise erhält für UPC-Deal Rückendeckung von Ethos
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Novartis-Tochter AveXis stellt positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma vor - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
Autoneum-Aktien nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung und Absetzung des CEO markant tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammenden Handelskonflikt belastete die US-Börsen. Auch am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB