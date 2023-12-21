|
21.12.2023 21:00:00
Air France-KLM and Air France take note of the two judgments of the General Court of the European Union
Paris, December 21, 2023
Air France-KLM and Air France take note of the two judgments of the General Court of the European Union rendered on December 20, 2023, annulling a 2020 Commission decision and a 2021 Commission decision which approved various French State aid measures during the Covid 19 crisis.
Air France-KLM and Air France will carefully study these judgments and assess their implications. They will consider whether to lodge an appeal on points of law before the Court of Justice of the European Union. In parallel, they will contribute to any exchange between the French State and the European Commission with a view to the adoption of possible new approval decisions.
Air France-KLM reminds that Air France-KLM and Air France have complied with and fulfilled all exit requirements of all State aid granted under the EU State Aid Temporary Framework on April 19, 2023.
***
Investors Relations
Website: www.airfranceklm.com
Attachment
