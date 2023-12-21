Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.12.2023 21:00:00

Air France-KLM and Air France take note of the two judgments of the General Court of the European Union

Paris, December 21, 2023

Air France-KLM and Air France take note of the two judgments of the General Court of the European Union rendered on December 20, 2023, annulling a 2020 Commission decision and a 2021 Commission decision which approved various French State aid measures during the Covid 19 crisis.

Air France-KLM and Air France will carefully study these judgments and assess their implications. They will consider whether to lodge an appeal on points of law before the Court of Justice of the European Union. In parallel, they will contribute to any exchange between the French State and the European Commission with a view to the adoption of possible new approval decisions.

Air France-KLM reminds that Air France-KLM and Air France have complied with and fulfilled all exit requirements of all State aid granted under the EU State Aid Temporary Framework on April 19, 2023.

Investors Relations

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Analysen zu Air France-KLM

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
01.09.23 Air France-KLM Hold Deutsche Bank AG
01.08.23 Air France-KLM Market-Perform Bernstein Research
01.08.23 Air France-KLM Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.07.23 Air France-KLM Hold Deutsche Bank AG
31.07.23 Air France-KLM Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

