Air France and KLM offer one-stop flight from Manila to Paris-Charles de Gaulle via Taipei

Passengers from Manila can now travel to Paris with a new one-stop service from Manila to Paris via Taipei .

can now travel to with a new one-stop service from to via . Air France is offering its B787-9 from Taipei to Paris -Charles de Gaulle, equipped with the latest travel cabins.

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From 05 November, 2019, Air France and KLM are offering a one-stop flight from Manila to Paris with a faster and smoother connection via Taipei. The service with KLM from Manila to Taipei, now connects KLM from Taipei directly to Amsterdam and Air France seamlessly to Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

The Air France flights from Taipei operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Flight schedule in local time

(Winter schedule 5 November, 2019 - 26 March, 2020)

MANILA – PARIS (VIA TAIPEI) FLIGHT ROUTE DEPARTURE ARRIVAL AIR CRAFT AF8415 (operated by KLM) MANILA - TAIPEI 20:35 22:55 B777 AF557 (operated by Air France) TAIPEI – PARIS-CDG 00:45 07:50 B787-9 AF552 (operated by Air France) PARIS-CDG – TAIPEI 19:00 14:45+1 day B787-9 AF8414 (operated by KLM) TAIPEI – MANILA 17:05 19:20 B777

Special airfares to launch the one-stop flight from Manila to Paris start at USD 680- (All-in return economy class light fare option which includes 1 hand baggage and 1 accessory up to 12kg in total). The special fares are on sale between now and 19 November, 2019 for travel between now and 24 October, 2020.

For more information visit: www.airfrance.com orwww.klm.com.ph or contact Air France KLM reservations at +63-2-8588-6900

Experience Air France's best travel cabins on B787-9

On board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from Taipei to Paris, passengers will benefit from a unique travel experience. The Boeing 787 has the latest Air France cabins, excellence in the sky in the Business Cabin (30 seats) and comfort for all in the new Premium Economy cabin (21 seats) and Economy (225 seats).

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft has windows that are approximately 30% larger than on similar aircraft. It has improved air pressure and humidity levels for greater travel comfort. Wi-Fi is available from 20MB to 200MB for a price varying between EUR5 and EUR30.

Greener, cleaner and quieter, the Boeing 787-9 consumes less fuel and emits 20% to 25% less CO2 than aircraft from a previous generation. Sound emissions are 20% lower.

About Air France-KLM Group

A global giant with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group's main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance.

It offers its customers access to a network covering 312 destinations in 116 countries thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia. With a fleet of 550 aircraft and 101.4 million passengers carried in 2018, Air France-KLM operates up to 2,300 daily flights, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam alliance.

SOURCE KLM