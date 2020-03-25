25.03.2020 01:26:00

Air Canada to Operate Two More Flights from Quito to Bring More Canadians Home

  • Additional flights to depart on March 29 and 31 from Ecuador
  • Travellers must contact Global Affairs Canada to book seats
  • Air Canada continues its repatriation efforts

MONTREAL, March 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today that, in collaboration with the Government of Canada, it will operate two more special flights from Quito, for a total of three flights.

These flights are currently scheduled to be operated by Air Canada Rouge on March 29 and 31 from Quito to Toronto with a 282-seat wide-body aircraft. The flights are in addition to a special flight operating from Quito to Toronto on March 25.

Global Affairs Canada is coordinating local arrangements for Canadians wishing to return home on these special flights. Canadians abroad are strongly encouraged to register with Global Affairs Canada. For any emergency help you are encouraged to contact sos@international.gc.ca.

Since March 21, Air Canada has been operating special flights to repatriate Canadians from Morocco, Spain, Peru and Ecuador.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.                                      

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Media Resources:
Photos 
Videos 
Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

