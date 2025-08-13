Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.08.2025 23:39:52

Air Canada Faces Major Disruption As Flight Attendants Prepare To Strike

(RTTNews) - Air Canada is bracing for widespread travel chaos this weekend as it moves to lock out 10,000 flight attendants following a 72-hour strike notice from their union.

The first flight cancellations are set to begin Thursday, with a full suspension of mainline operations anticipated by Saturday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, representing the cabin crew, said 99.7 percent of members backed the strike over unresolved disputes on wages, unpaid work, and cost-of-living protections. "Air Canada's response to our proposals makes one thing clear: they are not interested in resolving these critical issues," said Wesley Lesosky, president of CUPE's Air Canada Component.

The airline, which operates nearly 430 daily flights between Canada and the U.S. and serves 130,000 passengers each day, said it had offered a 38 percent pay increase over four years along with added benefits. Air Canada accused CUPE of demanding "exorbitant increases" and rejecting binding third-party arbitration.

Cancellations will escalate over three days, leading to a complete halt on Saturday. Air Canada Express, which handles about 20 percent of daily passengers, will not be affected. Customers on canceled flights will receive full refunds, with alternative travel arranged through other carriers where possible.

Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu urged both sides to remain at the table, with mediators on standby. The dispute, unfolding at the peak of the summer travel season, threatens to disrupt Air Canada's operations across its 64-country network, stranding tens of thousands of travelers.

