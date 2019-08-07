Air Canada CEO Sells Block of Shares for Investment Diversification, Estate Planning and Charitable Giving

MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada said today that during the permitted open period following the release of its Second Quarter results, Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer, has exercised Stock Options from 2013 and sold the underlying 1,269,149 Class B Voting Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange through the facilities of a Canadian investment dealer, as reported in applicable securities filings.

Mr. Rovinescu plans to use proceeds from the sale of shares for investment diversification, estate planning and to fund his Family Foundation for charitable giving.

The Stock Options exercised were scheduled to expire in the first half of 2020 and the shares sold represented less than one third of Mr. Rovinescu's total equity interest in Air Canada.

