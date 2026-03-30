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30.03.2026 16:04:15

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau To Retire

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) announced that Michael Rousseau has informed the Board that he will retire by the end of the third quarter of 2026. The Board stated that it will consider a number of performance criteria in assessing candidates including the ability to communicate in French.

A Jazz Aviation Mitsubishi CRJ-900 was involved in an accident upon landing at New York LaGuardia on March 22. Flight AC8646, operated by Air Canada Express carrier Jazz Aviation LP, originated from Montréal. Air Canada is cooperating with U.S. and Canadian authorities in the investigation.

"Despite many lessons over several years, unfortunately, I am still unable to express myself adequately in French. I sincerely apologize for this," Michael Rousseau, President and CEO, previously stated.

Air Canada shares are trading at C$17.58, down 1.84%.

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Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
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Short 13’408.54 13.66 BI8SQU
Short 13’907.68 8.85 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’643.00 30.03.2026 15:49:23
Long 12’082.98 19.34 SDMB6U
Long 11’825.87 13.81 SQOB2U
Long 11’327.43 8.98 B1PS3U
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