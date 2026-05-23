Air Canada And Unifor Reach Tentative Deal

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) announced that it has reached a tentative collective agreement with Unifor, the union representing approximately 6,000 of its employees. These include contact centre staff, customer relations teams, concierge services, airport in-terminal agents, and those managing customer journeys across the airline.

The agreement acknowledges the professionalism and contributions of Air Canada's frontline airport and customer service agents. It also establishes a framework to support the airline's future growth while ensuring recognition of the workforce's vital role.

Details of the new agreement will remain confidential until a ratification vote is conducted by Unifor members, which is expected to be completed within the next month. Final approval will also require endorsement by Air Canada's Board of Directors.