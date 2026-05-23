Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’503 0.4%  SPI 19’052 0.4%  Dow 50’580 0.6%  DAX 24’889 1.2%  Euro 0.9108 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’019 1.0%  Gold 4’506 -0.9%  Bitcoin 59’572 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7849 -0.3%  Öl 104.1 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
KW 21: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
SpaceX-IPO sorgt für Euphorie: Auch Space-ETFs profitieren deutlich
Arbeit statt Urlaub: Milliardär Bill Gates hält Wochenenden und Urlaub für nicht notwendig
Plug Power-Aktie mit starker Woche - Was Anleger wissen müssen
Anleihen-ETFs verstehen: Diese fünf Punkte sollten Anleger vor dem Einstieg kennen
Suche...
23.05.2026 16:22:07

Air Canada And Unifor Reach Tentative Deal

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) announced that it has reached a tentative collective agreement with Unifor, the union representing approximately 6,000 of its employees. These include contact centre staff, customer relations teams, concierge services, airport in-terminal agents, and those managing customer journeys across the airline.

The agreement acknowledges the professionalism and contributions of Air Canada's frontline airport and customer service agents. It also establishes a framework to support the airline's future growth while ensuring recognition of the workforce's vital role.

Details of the new agreement will remain confidential until a ratification vote is conducted by Unifor members, which is expected to be completed within the next month. Final approval will also require endorsement by Air Canada's Board of Directors.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Deere: Kommt es zur Duplizität der Ereignisse?

Vor der Börseneröffnung in New York präsentiert der Traktoren- und Baumaschinengigant heute seine Semesterzahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass die Deere-Aktie dann ihre laufende Konsolidierung abschliesst und wieder Fahrt aufnimmt.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASM
✅ Infineon
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

22.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
22.05.26 Aufwärtstrend hält an
22.05.26 Marktüberblick: Merck gesucht, Airbus unter Druck
22.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Impulse
21.05.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
20.05.26 Deutschlands Chemieriesen im Wandel
20.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’034.20 19.49 SNABAU
Short 14’320.05 13.72 B58SLU
Short 14’874.42 8.73 STVB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’502.88 22.05.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’913.14 19.21 SPSB7U
Long 12’637.55 13.86 SKPBQU
Long 12’098.50 8.96 SX6B9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 21: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Depot: Auf diese US-Aktien setzte der Chipriese im 1. Quartal 2026
NEL ASA Aktie News: Bullen treiben NEL ASA am Vormittag an
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Rheinmetall am Freitagnachmittag zu
KW 21: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA bricht am Freitagnachmittag nach oben aus
Julius Bär-Aktie letztlich dennoch tiefrot: Verwaltete Vermögen in den ersten vier Monaten gestiegen
NVIDIA-Aktie am Wendepunkt? Der Quanten-Hype nimmt Fahrt auf
Aktien von D-Wave, Rigetti und IBM heben ab: Milliarden aus Washington lösen Rally aus

Top-Rankings

KW 21: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 21: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 21/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.