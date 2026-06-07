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07.06.2026 14:50:52

Air Canada And Abra Group Sign Pact To Strengthen Americas Network

(RTTNews) - Air Canada and Abra Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a broad, long-term strategic partnership aimed at enhancing connectivity and customer experience across the Americas and beyond. Abra Group, which includes carriers such as Avianca and GOL, will work with Air Canada to expand their global reach, pending final documentation and regulatory approval, Air Canada said in a statement.

The partnership is designed to strengthen connectivity between Canada and key Latin American markets, while also opening broader access to international destinations. By coordinating sales and distribution, the two companies will deepen commercial integration and create a more unified travel experience for passengers.

A Joint Business Agreement is planned for select Canada-Latin America routes, enabling closer collaboration and improved efficiency. The partners also intend to expand codeshare cooperation, allowing travelers to connect more seamlessly between Latin America and other international markets via Canadian gateways.

Customer experience will be a central focus, with coordinated airport services, smoother connections, aligned baggage policies, and improved disruption management. Frequent flyer programs will also be strengthened, offering greater earning and redemption opportunities, along with enhanced recognition across both networks.

Beyond passenger services, the partnership will explore cargo collaboration, aiming to deliver more efficient and integrated solutions to support growing trade flows across the Americas.

The strategic alliance positions Air Canada and Abra Group to provide customers and shippers with expanded options, improved service, and stronger ties between North, Central, and South America.

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Belimo steht selten im Rampenlicht der Börse, doch genau das macht den Hidden Champion spannend. Das Unternehmen profitiert von Energieeffizienz, Gebäudedigitalisierung und dem Boom der Rechenzentren. Nach der jüngsten V-förmigen Erholung ruft nun der Gipfel.

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3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

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Short 14’734.46 8.98 SLPB9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’388.23 05.06.2026 17:30:12
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Long 12’559.37 13.90 SJQBZU
Long 12’021.12 8.92 SJFBHU
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