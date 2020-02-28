28.02.2020 13:10:00

Air Animal Advises that Coronavirus is Complicating Pet Moves

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infectious disease and public health experts worldwide now predict continued spread for coronavirus or COVID-19. Efforts to contain the virus have cancelled events and slowed business travel around the globe. The ripple effect has also slowed or stopped pet exports and imports.

"Relocating families may need to postpone their pets' relocations until airlines restore regular air travel schedules," advises Walter M. Woolf, VMD, founder and CEO of Air Animal Pet Movers. Families relocating with their pets should speak with an Air Animal pet move manager about their options well before their scheduled relocation. Air Animal has helped thousands of families reunite with their pets after a move and temporary separation.

About COVID-19
Medical experts predict that COVID-19 will spread because the disease does not cause symptoms in some people. Many predict cold and flu season may become cold, flu and COVID season.

Like influenza, COVID-19 "is deadly, but not too deadly. It makes people sick, but not in predictable, uniquely identifiable ways," writes James Hamblin, MD, staff writer for "The Atlantic" and lecturer at the Yale School of Public Health. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is researching a COVID vaccine. They expect development to take up to 18 months. After that, a major pharmaceutical manufacturer must agree to produce and distribute the vaccine.

All experts agree the best prevention is frequent 20-second handwashing routines. Anyone with sore throat, cough or fever should stay home, rest and drink plenty of fluids until they are symptom-free.

About Air Animal
Air Animal has helped more than 50,000 families move their 110,000 furry, feathered and scaly pets around the globe since 1977. They welcome referrals from major corporations, relocation management agencies, household goods movers, veterinarians, families, U.S. military and government transferees. Get the best in animal care and transportation. Air Animal is an appointed and endorsed IATA air cargo sales agency working with all airlines that move animals. They are an Indirect Air Carrier cleared for tendering live animals to airlines by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. See airanimal.com to learn more about Pet Moving Made Easy®.

 

SOURCE Air Animal Pet Movers

