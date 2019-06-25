Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health signs agreement with Sweden’s oldest cleaning company Rahms

Aino Health has signed an agreement with Rahms, a cleaning company based in Sweden. The initial agreement runs over two years and consists of implementation services and licenses for Aino’s SaaS solution HealthManager. The goal for Rahms is to increase workability among their employees, early detect engagement drops in the teams and to support employees with high absence levels in a structured way.

Rahms is going through an expansion phase where the company is growing rapidly. This makes it crucial to early detect if someone is not content with their work situation and then take appropriate measures to turn it around and make the employee as happy, healthy and productive as possible. This, in turn, leads to more continuity and higher customer satisfaction.

"We really like that HealthManager works in the background and alerts managers only when they need to have a preventative discussion regarding absence with an employee. The automated process built into the system is a perfect fit for us and lets us focus on developing our business rather than admin around absence. It’s also crucial for us to have real time data for scheduling purposes, which HealthManager will give us”, says Rickard Rahm, third generation CEO and owner of Rahms.

HealthManager is a digital platform that supports managers with sick leave management and internal health related processes. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal is decreased sick leave and increased employee commitment.

"We are very happy about this agreement with Rahms. The cleaning industry is a new market segment for us, where we see great potential for our solutions. I look forward to working with Rahms and offer support for their managers regarding employee well-being and engagement”, says Johan Strömberg, Director of Business Development at Aino Health.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.