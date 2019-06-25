<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.06.2019 09:15:00

Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health signs agreement with Sweden’s oldest cleaning company Rahms

Aino Health has signed an agreement with Rahms, a cleaning company based in Sweden. The initial agreement runs over two years and consists of implementation services and licenses for Aino’s SaaS solution HealthManager. The goal for Rahms is to increase workability among their employees, early detect engagement drops in the teams and to support employees with high absence levels in a structured way.

Rahms is going through an expansion phase where the company is growing rapidly. This makes it crucial to early detect if someone is not content with their work situation and then take appropriate measures to turn it around and make the employee as happy, healthy and productive as possible. This, in turn, leads to more continuity and higher customer satisfaction.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Lonza Group N / Straumann Hldg. AG / Vifor Pharma AG 48130264 69.00 % 9.25 %
Air France-KLM S.A. / Airbus SE / Deutsche Lufthansa AG 48130265 55.00 % 8.75 %
MasterCard Inc. / PayPal Holdings Inc. / Visa Inc. 48130266 69.00 % 7.50 %

"We really like that HealthManager works in the background and alerts managers only when they need to have a preventative discussion regarding absence with an employee. The automated process built into the system is a perfect fit for us and lets us focus on developing our business rather than admin around absence. It’s also crucial for us to have real time data for scheduling purposes, which HealthManager will give us”, says Rickard Rahm, third generation CEO and owner of Rahms.

HealthManager is a digital platform that supports managers with sick leave management and internal health related processes. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal is decreased sick leave and increased employee commitment.

"We are very happy about this agreement with Rahms. The cleaning industry is a new market segment for us, where we see great potential for our solutions. I look forward to working with Rahms and offer support for their managers regarding employee well-being and engagement”, says Johan Strömberg, Director of Business Development at Aino Health.

For more information:

Johan Strömberg, Director of Business Development, Aino Health
Phone: +46 70 640 70 71
johan.stromberg@ainohealth.com

Jyrki Eklund, VD Aino Health
Phone: +358 40 042 4221
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Aino Health AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Aino Health AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:54
Marktüberblick: Daimler-Gewinnwarnung belastet Automobilwerte
08:45
SMI bleibt im Konsolidierungsmodus
05:59
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird verkauft / ABB – Bodenbildung läuft an
24.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Logitech, Dufry
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
24.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Chance auf Coupon-Verdopplung
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
SMI und DAX starten leichter -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Ford Deutschland greift Bundesregierung wegen Autogipfel an
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und zum Dollar zu
Mark Hulbert: Der nächste Bärenmarkt könnte den Dow 35 Prozent kosten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Analysten werden zurückhaltender
So entwickeln sich heute Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX starten leichter -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Markt ist am Montag ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex mit Verlusten gestartet. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Dienstag nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag nur wenig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB