<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.09.2020 16:49:59

Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health publishes memorandum and invites to an investor meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES

 

Aino Health AB (publ) ("Aino Health" or the "Company") hereby publishes a memorandum (in Swedish) in connection to the Company's rights issue with a subscription period that begins on 18 September, 2020. The memorandum is available on the Company's website (investors.ainohealth.com) and Aqurat Fondkommission AB's website (www.aqurat.se). A subscription form for subscription without preferential rights will be published on the above mentioned websites in connection to the start of the subscription period. The Company also invites to a digital investor meeting in connection to the rights issue.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG 55824264 49.00 % 13.50 %
JD.com ADR / Spotify / Tencent Hldgs. Ltd. 55824265 50.00 % 11.50 %
Logitech / Lonza / Sonova 55824266 57.00 % 11.00 %

The terms in brief

  • Rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 15.9 million before issue costs of approximately SEK 0.7 million.
  • The rights issue is fully secured through underwriting commitments from the existing shareholders Filip Engelbert and Jonas Nordlander. No compensation is paid for the underwriting commitments.
  • For each (1) existing share on the record date of 16 September, 2020, the shareholder will receive (2) subscription rights in the rights issue. Holdings of three (3) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share.
  • The subscription price is SEK 1.50 per every new share issued.
  • The subscription period for the rights issue begins on 18 September and ends on 2 October, 2020.
  • The net proceeds from the rights issue will be used to finance the current growth plan.

Digital investor meetings

In connection to the rights issue, Aino Health will hold the following digital investor meeting (note that the meeting will be held in English):

  • Video conference with the Company's CEO on 29 September 2020 at 17:30 CEST.

Registration for the investor meeting above is sent to petra.lindgren@ainohealth.com

Advisers
Augment Partners AB is acting project leader and Advokatfirman Lindahl Kommanditbolag is acting legal advisor in connection to the rights issue.

For further information, please contact:
Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health AB (publ) Tel: +358 40 042 4221
E-mail: jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

About Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information: https://investors.ainohealth.com/en.

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO). Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se is the Certified Adviser to the company.

Important information
Publication or distribution of this press release may in some jurisdictions be subject to statutory and legal restrictions and persons in those jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. The information in this press release does not constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares or other securities in Aino Health.

This press release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein may not be sold in the United States without registration in accordance with The Securities Act of 1933 or without the application of an exception to such registration. The information in this press release may not be released, published, reproduced or distributed in or to the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, or any other country or jurisdiction where such action is not permitted or such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require further registration or other measures than required by Swedish law. Measures contrary to this instruction may constitute a breach of applicable securities laws. 

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Aino Health AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Aino Health AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’460.00
1.44 %
Swisscom 502.20
1.33 %
Givaudan 4’045.00
0.87 %
CS Group 10.06
0.84 %
Adecco Group 51.36
0.78 %
UBS Group 11.20
0.04 %
Lonza Grp 557.60
0.04 %
Nestle 109.60
-0.04 %
Novartis 82.91
-0.18 %
CieFinRichemont 66.08
-0.84 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:32
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:00
As Abe Steps Down, Did Abenomics Succeed?
09:08
SMI mit neuem Verlaufshoch
15.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Siegfried-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siegfried wird Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer abfüllen
Nach neuem Bericht über mögliche Fusion: CS- und UBS-Aktien geben nach
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: VRP-Kandidat Andreas Schmid nimmt sich aus dem Rennen
Roche-Aktie zieht an: Schulterschluss mit Unispital Basel bei Krebsbehandlung
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Vergleich in Kalifornien
Deshalb steht der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
Milliarden-Vergleich: Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei - Aktie rot
Dow gibt Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX an Nulllinie -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Mittwoch zu Der deutsche DAX fällt an den Vortagesschluss zurück. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Asiens Börsen konnten sich am Mittwoch auf keine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB