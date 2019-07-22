Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health Germany signs partnership agreement with 55BirchStreet

Aino Health and 55BirchStreet, a German digital consulting company, have signed a partnership agreement. 55BirchStreet will sell licenses and implementation services for Aino’s health management platform HealthManager in Germany. The cooperation will start in the Fall of 2019.



With more than 45 years of consulting experience, 55BirchStreet creates and sharpens awareness around digital issues and their relevance to organizations and their environment. By combining knowledge and consulting experience from both large companies and start-ups, 55BirchStreet helps customers to steer the digital transformation process across various industries.

With this partnership, 55BirchStreet extends their offering to include digital solutions for Health Management, and Aino Health increase and strengthen their presence in the DACH market, which positively affects their growth and expansion.

"Our digital competence and Aino’s technology are an excellent match to provide better health services to the customer. Our collaboration will be the perfect fit for clients searching for optimized health processes and organizational improvements,” says Benjamin Plass, Co-Founder of 55BirchStreet

"The DACH area is a very important market in our global strategy and I am very excited that we now have a trusted partner, which helps and supports our acceleration journey. I am looking forward to working together with 55Birchstreet”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.

HealthManager helps organizations to ensure workability and increase productivity, communication, and engagement. It is a digital platform that gathers the corporate health management processes and measures the effectiveness of related actions. HealthManager encompasses the management of sick leave absences, healthcare stakeholders and internal management of health-related processes. The service offers reporting and analytics tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management.

55BirchStreet is a consulting company located in Hamburg and focusing on digital transformation projects across various industries. Their specialization is to support large and medium-sized companies in defining and implementing their digital transformation roadmap. The team of 55BirchStreet utilizes best of breed consulting methodology with pragmatism and clear customer focus. For 55BirchStreet, digitalization means more than a buzzword – it´s the ensured delivery of clear value for their client´s organizations.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of SaaS solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.