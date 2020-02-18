AIM's Ales Sedlak and Petr Bettinec Host Technical Training Session in Saint Petersburg, Russia

CRANSTON, R.I., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, was pleased to have Ales Sedlak, Technical Support Engineer and Petr Bettinec, European Sales Manager present at a seminar hosted by Avanteh on February 4, 2020 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Attendees could also live-stream the event if unable to be present.

The presentation, "A Guide to Achieving Lead-Free Electronics Assembly," detailed the material and equipment requirements for successful transition to lead-free. With the adoption of RoHS2/ReCast in 2019, all but the most sensitive electronic assembly applications must use lead-free solder alloys. While the subject is well understood, those unfamiliar with lead-free PCB assembly will need a supplier with the experience and tools to expedite a successful lead-free alloy implementation program.

AIM's specialists reviewed the company's suite of RoHS compatible products, their proper use and implementation, including low-temperature, high-reliability and cost-saving materials in addition to commonly used lead-free materials.

AIM's global reach goes beyond a robust supply chain. Technical support includes educating our user base and sales channels to the proper implementation of AIM products in order to maximize performance, reduce overhead and speed production.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.

