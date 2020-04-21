Aimbridge Hospitality Establishes Aimbridge Aid Nonprofit Foundation to Provide Financial Assistance to Associates during Times of Crisis

DALLAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, the world's leading hotel management company, announces it has launched Aimbridge Aid, a charitable foundation with a sole mission to provide financial support for associates and the communities Aimbridge Hospitality serves during times of crisis.

"In times of a natural disaster or crisis, such as the global pandemic we are currently facing, we understand the importance of continuing to support our associates," said Dave Johnson, CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality. "While our immediate priority remains to take care of critical needs of associates impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Aimbridge Aid is a means to quickly care for associates facing hardships from natural disasters in the future, through the generosity of other Aimbridge Hospitality associates and our valued partners."

The foundation will activate assistance programs allowing associates in the U.S. facing catastrophic financial impact to apply for financial assistance with funds distributed through a direct grant or an application process by the Aimbridge Aid committee based on timing and assessment of need.

Aimbridge Aid anticipates raising funds by donations from other Aimbridge Hospitality associates, as well as donations by Aimbridge Hospitality partners and guests. Aimbridge Aid will act as the vehicle to collect and distribute funds to impacted associates.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://www.aimbridgehospitality.com/aid/ .

