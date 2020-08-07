AIM organizes The 2nd HK Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing Promotion Support Scheme Awards Presentation Ceremony and Winners' Sharing Seminar

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To further promote the collaboration between digital advertising and publishing industries, the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing ("AIM") organizes the 2nd "Hong Kong Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme" (the "Support Scheme"), with Create Hong Kong ("CreateHK") of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR") as the lead sponsor. To recognize the outstanding digital advertising campaigns launched under the Support Scheme and the teams behind them, AIM held the online Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Awards Presentation Ceremony and Winners' Sharing Seminar today. AIM is honored to have Mr. Ralph SZETO, Chairman, AIM, and Dr. Elvin LEE, Chairman, the Hong Kong Publishing Federation, to join the live streaming of the event.

Mr. Victor TSANG, Head of CreateHK, thanked AIM for organizing the 2nd Support Scheme and congratulated all the winning digital advertising start-ups in a video.

Speaking at the online Awards Presentation Ceremony, Mr. Ralph SZETO, Chairman of AIM, commended all the awardees and expressed his heartfelt thanks to CreateHK for sponsoring this Support Scheme, as well as the Hong Kong Publishing Federation and the Hong Kong Publishing Professionals Society for their support that helped bring further cooperation, promotion, and development opportunities to both digital advertising and publishing industries. Mr Szeto said, "Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 this year, 11 participating digital advertising start-ups successfully made their effort to leverage their creativity in creating excellent digital advertising activities for their paired writers and their designated books. In particular, the awarded campaigns are well above standard. With such encouraging results, we look forward to CreateHK's continual support to the Support Scheme that brings more cross-sector collaboration that benefits both digital advertising and publishing industries."

In the 2nd Support Scheme, 11 local digital advertising start-ups with less than five years of establishment tailor-made digital advertising activities for 11 groups of local new and emerging writers who have published their first works within the last six years. To enhance the quality of such digital advertising activities, each participating team's subsidy has been increased to a maximum of HK$200,000. Besides, professional mentoring and newly added training seminars were provided to simulate the participating teams' creativity and, in turn, improve the quality of the local digital advertising industry.

New talent in digital advertising and publishing sectors collaborate to design high-quality campaigns

The digital advertising campaigns produced by the 11 participating teams under the 2nd Support Scheme are noted by the judges of the Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Awards as outstanding. The judges highly praised these campaigns for their creative ideas and artistic level, which could help the audience to understand the writers' original concept and enjoy the books from different perspectives.

Harmoniously interacted among the respective digital advertising agencies, publishers, and writers, the 11 digital advertising campaigns produced under the 2nd Support Scheme attained approximately 10 million reaches and nearly 1.4 million engagements. These campaigns, which are closely related to the books' themes, used a down-to-earth format to present their messages to the audience. With the mentors' support, all the participating teams successfully exhibited their creativity and transmitted the content of the writers' designated books to the targeted audience accurately. In turn, these campaigns facilitated the readers and the online community to more profoundly connected with the writers being featured, and hence, help ensure the quality of the digital advertisements.

Today's online Awards Presentation Ceremony and Winner's Sharing Seminar announced the Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit awards, winners of which were selected by the professional judging panel among the 11 teams participated in the 2nd Support Scheme, and the "My Favorite Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Award" voted by the public in June.

Gold Award Winner - Horizon Creative Limited Pursues Cultural Value Behind the Neon Signs

The Gold Award of Digital Advertising (for Publishing) goes to Horizon Creative Limited which has designed a digital advertising campaign – "Fading of Neon Lights" for "Fading of Hong Kong Neon Lights - The Archive of Hong Kong Visual Culture" published by Joint Publishing (H.K.) Co., Ltd. and written by Brian KWOK. Through social media posts, the microfilm "Fading of Neon Lights" with love story theme, the music video and the online photo collecting competition etc., the campaign applied a soft approach to introduce the book and promote the conservation of neon signs and the associated cultural value.

The content of digital advertising campaign – "Fading of Neon Lights": https://www.digiad.hk/pf/horizoncreativelimited/

Good Morning Creative Limited and M&ME Creative Limited both Awarded Silver Award

One of the Silver Awards of Digital Advertising (for Publishing) goes to Good Morning Creative Limited. The campaign –"Insanity Crimes" is designed for "Insanity Crimes – The Confession of Forensic Psychiatric Doctor", written by HO Mei Yee, Robyn and published by Enrich Publishing Limited. By integrating a movie trailer into the promotion video, the campaign extracted some representative cases from the book and packaged them into film trailers to present the Forensic Psychiatry in a more straightforward language to arouse readers' interest in Forensic Psychiatry and the book.

The content of digital advertising campaign – "Insanity Crimes": https://www.digiad.hk/pf/goodmorningcreativelimited/

Another Silver award-winning digital advertising campaign is "Adventure to Back Mountain while Young" created by M&ME Creative Limited. The campaign is designated for the book "A child's pursuit of a dream, Landscape Photography", published by Ming Pao Publications Limited and written by YUEN Sze Lok (Kevin YUEN). The campaign comprises multiple promotion methods, including microfilm, the sharing of photos by the writer on social media, and the launching of filters on Instagram, etc. By experiencing the writer's photography journey, not only was the target audience's interest in reading the book aroused but they were also encouraged and inspired to pursue their dreams.

The content of digital advertising campaign – "Adventure to Back Mountain while Young": https://www.digiad.hk/pf/mmecreativelimited/

Bronze Award winner, Chor Studio Explores Life-Death Education from Different Angles

The Bronze Award goes to Chor Studio which created the campaign – "Reading Death Education - Silent Teachers"for "Silent Teachers - The Lecture on Life and Death Education Given to Us by the Body Donors" published by Ming Pao Publications Limited and written by CHAN Sun On and NG Kwai Lun. Besides promoting the book, through the publication of several promotional videos from the perspectives of the family members of the body donors and doctors on various online platforms, the campaign also aims to promote a better understanding of the life-and-death education and body donation program, and successfully aroused the community's discussion and concern about the donation of the remains.

The content of digital advertising campaign – "Reading Death Education -Silent Teachers": https://www.digiad.hk/pf/chorstudiolimited/

SociaLink Consultancy Limited Wins Merit Award

The Merit Award goes to SociaLink Consultancy Limited which created "Placemaking Files" for CHANG Tin Yi, Christina's publication "Reinventing the Past and Future of Urban Fabric", published by Joint Publishing (HK) Ltd. The campaign was divided into four parts: "Inspection," "Listening & Smelling," "Inquiring," and "Palpation" to execute the strategy and plan, which focused on raising the public awareness on community construction. Through different posts and videos on social media platforms, the public could better understand community construction and increase their attention to the community.

The content of digital advertising campaign - "Placemaking Files": https://www.digiad.hk/pf/socialinkconsultancylimited/

Hungry Limited Wins My Favorite Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Award

My Favorite Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Award goes to Hungry Limited which created the campaign – "One Dish, One Story" for John Agusto Rocha's publication "The Ham Har Chaan Cookbook", published by WE Press Company Limited. By telling the stories behind the dishes through a series of online and offline promotional activities, the campaign strengthened the interaction between the author and the audience; thus, increased the popularity of the book.

The content of digital advertising campaign - "One Dish, One Story": https://www.digiad.hk/pf/hungrylimited/

Winners share the formula for success of advertising campaigns

Despite the winning teams could not collect their prizes in person at the ceremony today, the awarded digital advertising agencies were excited to share their creative experiences and achievements in the campaigns created for their partnered local writers and books, with Mr. Bernie Wong, Founder of Social Stand, as the moderator in the live streaming online sharing seminar.

AIM will arrange to send the prizes (trophies) to all awardees later.

The public can relive the Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Awards Presentation Ceremony and Winners' Sharing Seminar on the Support Scheme's official website or Facebook Page. The 11 digital advertising campaigns can also be reviewed on the Support Scheme's official website.

