|
19.07.2023 01:30:00
AIM ImmunoTech Issues Notice that an Unaffiliated Third Party and Organization are Providing False Information Related to Relationship with Company and its Affiliates
OCALA, Fla., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) ("AIM” or the "Company”) today issued a notice that the Company has learned that unknown person(s) and/or organization(s) are claiming to represent AIM ImmunoTech Europe and are using the Company’s name without authorization. Specifically, there is a LinkedIn profile promoting misinformation related to AIM’s ongoing clinical activities, and the profile purports to be linked to the organization Clavinvest. The unauthorized and unaffiliated profile uses AIM’s logo and copyrighted imagery to provide the impression that it has a formal relationship with AIM concerning AIM’s activities with Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands and Prof. C.H.J. van Eijck. Among other things, the LinkedIn profile promotes inaccurate information on its relationship with AIM related to the ongoing clinical efforts in pancreatic cancer, refers the reader to an entity that could falsely be interpreted to be AIM’s European subsidiary and implies that this entity will be raising funds.
The Company has no association whatsoever with the unauthorized third party or any related profiles associated with Clavinvest. AIM is taking all of the necessary actions to remove and eliminate this unauthorized activity.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Tesla Inc. / Volkswagen AG (Vz)
|127304892
|60.00 %
|16.00 %
|Julius Baer Group / Temenos AG / VAT Group
|127304893
|56.00 %
|15.75 %
|Givaudan / Logitech International SA / Sika AG
|127304894
|65.00 %
|12.50 %
About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.
For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA”). Words such as "may,” "will,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Hemispherx Biopharma Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hemispherx Biopharma Inc Registered Shs
Was macht adaptivv anders? | BX Swiss TV
Was macht die Firma adaptivv? Welches Problem lösen sie und welche Produkte bieten sie für Privatanleger? Diese Fragen beantwortet Felix Fernandez, CEO von adaptivv im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Bilanzen: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag steigen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}