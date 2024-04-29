AIM ImmunoTech Announces First Dose Level is Generally Well-Tolerated in Phase 1b/2 Study of Ampligen and Imfinzi as a Combination Therapy for Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

Next safety cohort to begin escalated dosing soon

OCALA, Fla., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) ("AIM” or the "Company”) today announced that it has taken an essential step forward in testing the combination of AIM’s Ampligen® (rintatolimod) and AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi® (durvalumab) in the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer (the "DURIPANC” study). See: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05927142.



Investigators at Erasmus Medical Center ("Erasmus MC") in the Netherlands have completed the safety evaluation of patients enrolled in the first dose level of the dose escalation design in the Phase 1b/2 study. The combination of Ampligen and Imfinzi was found to be generally well-tolerated with no severe adverse events ("SAE”) or dose-limiting toxicities ("DLT”).

Based on these positive results, escalation to the next dose will occur according to protocol design and AIM expects the next cohort of patients to begin dosing very soon. Subjects will be in treatment for up to 48 weeks, or until confirmed disease progression or another discontinuation criterion is met. They will be monitored for response according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors ("RECIST 1.1”).

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA”). Words such as "may,” "will,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "continue,” "believe,” "potential,” "upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Publication of this data and clinical success seen to date does not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved for the commercial treatment of pancreatic cancer. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

