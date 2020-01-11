AIM-HI Accelerator Fund CEO to Chair Prominent Investment Panel Discussion

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The co-founder and CEO of the AIM-HI Accelerator Fund will chair a panel conversation at an event coinciding with the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. On Sunday, January 12, Sujuan Ba, Ph.D., will lead a morning discussion among highly experienced biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical technology company investors and advisers at the San Francisco office of international law firm Jones Day.

The investor conversation will be part of the half-day program, Technology Commercialization in Biopharma and Healthcare, being organized by the Chinese Biopharmaceutical Association, USA (CBA), one of the largest Chinese-American professional associations in the country.

The panel's other scheduled participants are Sequoia Capital Managing Director Lynn Yang, M.B.A., Proxima Ventures Partner Zhe Li, M.B.A., Jones Day Partner Angel Huang, J.D., Liu Chen & Hoffman Founding Partner Lin Sun-Hoffman, Ph.D., J.D., and AIM-HI Accelerator Fund Executive Advisor Rose Wang, M.B.A. Included prominently among the 70-minute discussion will be how the innovative venture philanthropy approach being pioneered by AIM-HI is funding early stage cancer technology start-up companies.

Formed in 2019, the AIM-HI Accelerator Fund invests in pre-seed and seed-stage firms focused on the development of novel therapeutics and diagnostics for cancer patients worldwide. Distinctive among non-profit peers, the organization is guided and supported by a team of cancer research luminaries and inventors who have also made their mark commercially as successful life sciences industry entrepreneurs and investors. Unique also is that AIM-HI proceeds from successful future returns on investment will go toward basic cancer research.

"AIM-HI invests in novel cancer technology innovators at stages considered too early and risky by most other sources," stated Dr. Ba, who will be in San Francisco for multiple days. "I look forward to highlighting our work and the promising companies we're supporting throughout the week, including within CBA's January 12 program."

About the AIM-HI Accelerator Fund

The AIM-HI Accelerator Fund is a new paradigm through venture philanthropy to fund translational research and start-up oncology companies that commercialize innovative laboratory breakthroughs into new therapies and technologies which can potentially save cancer patients' lives. It is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established with an initial grant from the National Foundation for Cancer Research, with the vision and capacity to accelerate the translation of cancer drug discoveries. For more information, visit https://www.aim-hiaccelerator.org.

