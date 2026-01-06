Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
American International Group Aktie 10315741 / US0268747849

06.01.2026 14:12:40

AIG CEO Peter Zaffino To Transition To Executive Chair After Retiring In Mid-Year

American International Group
64.10 CHF -4.90%
(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced Tuesday that Chairman & CEO Peter Zaffino has informed the AIG Board of Directors that he intends to transition to Executive Chair of AIG and retire as CEO by mid-year.

In alignment with the company's comprehensive multi-year succession planning process, the Board conducted a search to identify a highly qualified leader to continue driving AIG's performance over the long term.

Following that process, insurance industry veteran Eric Andersen will be joining as President and CEO-elect of AIG, effective February 16, 2026. Andersen will report to Zaffino and is expected to assume the role of CEO and join the Board of Directors after June 1, 2026, following an orderly transition period.

Since becoming CEO in March 2021, Zaffino has led AIG through a remarkable turnaround against the backdrop of significant macro socio-economic headwinds.

Andersen joins AIG from Aon, where he most recently was a member of the Aon Executive Committee and served as a strategic advisor to the company's President and CEO.

Over nearly three decades with Aon, he held senior leadership roles including President of Aon, CEO of Aon Benfield, and CEO of Aon Risk Solutions Americas, with prior leadership positions spanning global account management and financial services.

