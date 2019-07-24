AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it has created a position of Chief Sustainability Officer to lead the development and implementation of a company-wide sustainability strategy and appointed Jennifer Waldner to fill the role, effective immediately. Ms. Waldner will report to Thomas B. Leonardi, AIG’s Executive Vice President and Vice Chair, AIG Life Holdings, Inc.

Ms. Waldner has accountability for implementing AIG’s sustainability strategy and developing a corresponding reporting structure. She will lead a cross-functional team to drive global sustainability initiatives while influencing and mobilizing the execution of AIG’s sustainability strategy across the organization.

To provide greater transparency into this strategy and align reporting activities with industry standards, the company has issued its first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report. More information about AIG’s commitment to sustainability and access to the TCFD report is available at www.aig.com/corporate-responsibility, which contains additional information about the company’s environmental, social and human capital initiatives.

"The creation of a Chief Sustainability Officer position reflects AIG’s ongoing commitment to sustainability as an insurer, investor, employer and corporate citizen, along with our efforts to take a thoughtful, coordinated approach across our global footprint. Jen’s expertise on sustainability matters and in-depth understanding of AIG’s businesses uniquely position her for success in this important role,” said Mr. Leonardi.

Ms. Waldner commented: "I look forward to working with colleagues around the world to evolve AIG’s sustainability strategy and to enhance our reporting approach. The release of our first TCFD report is an important step in this process, and one on which we will continue to build.”

Ms. Waldner brings more than 20 years’ experience working on matters related to corporate citizenship and sustainability. For the past ten years, she has held positions of increasing responsibility within AIG focused on these areas, most recently as Head of Citizenship for AIG Life and Retirement. Prior to joining AIG in 2008, she spent a decade in citizenship roles at State Street Corporation. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University and earned a master’s degree from Boston University with a focus on community relations.

