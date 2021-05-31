AIDA Cruises opens bookings for Christmas cruise on AIDAcosma and West Med summer cruises

ROSTOCK, Germany, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises today announced that bookings are now open for AIDAcosma's voyages over Christmas and New Year's Eve, with AIDAcosma embarking December 22, 2021, on a unique positioning cruise from Hamburg to Gran Canaria. Guests will experience New Year's Eve while anchored in the harbor of Madeira with a perfect view of its famous fireworks display. The cruises are now bookable and can be combined for an extended holiday in the travel period 22 December 2021 to 8 January 2022.

The cruise line also announced that AIDAperla's new Mediterranean voyages in summer 2021 can be booked from today. From July 10 to October 30, 2021, two different 7-day voyages from/to Palma de Mallorca are on the program. Ports of call are Cadiz, Malaga, Cartagena, Alicante, Ibiza, Valencia and Barcelona. The passage of the Strait of Gibraltar is another highlight.

AIDA Cruises has already been successfully offering cruises since March. The following vacation options can be booked for the 2021 summer season:

Canary Islands voyage with AIDAperla, 7 or 14 days, from/to Gran Canaria, until July.

Greek cruises with AIDAblu, 7 or 14 days, from/to Corfu, May to October

Cruises with AIDAsol, 3, 4 or 7 days, from/to Kiel, May to June and from/to Warnemünde, during month of July

Cruises with AIDAprima, 7 days, from/to Kiel, July to October

Mediterranean cruises with AIDAperla, 7 days, from/to Mallorca, July to October

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations. More information is available at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

Unfortunately, cruises in other destinations are not possible at the moment. As a result, all other cruises with a departure date between June 12 and July 7, 2021, have to be cancelled. Guests who were booked on impacted cruises and their travel advisors are being notified.

