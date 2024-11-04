|
AIA Singapore enhances accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare services for more than 1 million insured members with deepened partnership with WhiteCoat
All insured members will benefit from having increased access to telemedicine, mental wellness services, pediatric care and home health screenings from WhiteCoat.SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2024 – AIA Singapore, a leading health insurer, is reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the quality of care for insured members by making Whitecoat's healthcare services accessible to all1 AIA insured members at affordable rates from 4 November 2024. This initiative will provide convenient, quality and affordable medical care to more Singaporeans and Singapore Residents.
Previously only accessible for customers with AIA HealthShield Gold Max and selected AIA critical illness plans, AIA Singapore's exclusive partnership with Whitecoat will now provide all1 AIA insured members access to on-demand telemedicine services from the comforts of their own homes.
"Health is wealth. With people at the centre of everything that we do at AIA Singapore, we want more people to take a worry-free step towards living Healthier, Longer, Better lives," said Ms. Irma Hadikusuma, Chief Marketing and Proposition Officer, AIA Singapore.
Worryingly, Singapore's medical Inflation is increasing at a faster pace than the rise in overall cost of living[1]. With the average cost of medical care expected to increase by close to 10.7% in 2024[2], it is no surprise that a large majority of Singaporeans (80%) are concerned about the rising medical costs[3]. Furthermore, Singaporeans listed rising healthcare costs and loss of independence as the main concerns they have when it comes to growing old[4]. In response to the growing concerns of financial pressures brought about by rising medical cost and cost of living, AIA Singapore's timely move in partnership with Whitecoat further fortifies its commitment to make quality healthcare services affordable and accessible to all.
As a leader in the insurance industry, AIA Singapore is dedicated to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. To underscore this commitment, the company recently provided 15,000 Singapore residents with six months of free critical illness and mortality insurance. This initiative aimed to address the protection gap in Singapore[5] and showcase AIA's ability to deliver innovative solutions that cater to the specific requirements of its customers.
In August 2024, AIA Singapore announced its initiative of minimising jargon in policy documents and simplifying these documents. This will enable customers to better understand what their policies cover and don't cover, allowing them to better understand their coverage and identify protection gaps to better plan for their future needs[6].
More information on AIA Singapore's partnership with WhiteCoat is available at https://www.aia.com.sg/en/health-wellness/healthcare-services/telemedicine.
About AIA Singapore
AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[1], Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR[2], and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
