AIA Philam Life Partners with Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform to Ramp Up Digital Transformation

MANILA, Philippines, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Philam Life has partnered with Lemnisk to implement a Customer Data Platform (CDP) for delivering an intelligently orchestrated and personalized customer experience to its customers. Lemnisk offers an A.I-driven real-time marketing automation solution in addition to its underlying CDP. During the pilot engagement, Lemnisk will be creating value to amplify AIA Philam Life's digital leads funnel and increase existing customer engagement on its digital properties.

Leo Tan, CMO, AIA Philam Life: "AIA Philam Life is at an exciting time where the pandemic has pushed us to fast track the development of our digital capabilities. Piloting a CDP is the first step towards a more customer-centric approach in lead-generation and we are excited to welcome Lemnisk onboard as we collaboratively create a more relevant and stronger leads management program that will benefit potential customers."

Subra Krishnan, CEO, Lemnisk: "We are immensely excited at the opportunity to partner with AIA Philam Life in its journey to create an engine for phenomenal customer experience and amplify its business objectives. The pandemic has mandated a strong data strategy foundational to long-term customer value and the way brands like AIA Philam Life have responded truly sets them apart. We look forward to innovate together and explore valuable use cases."

About AIA Philam Life

The Philippine American Life and General Insurance Company (AIA Philam Life) is the country's premier life insurance company. Established on 21 June 1947, AIA Philam Life has earned the trust of customers for its financial strength, strong brand name, and ability to deliver on its promises.

AIA Philam Life has PHP291.38 billion in total assets as of 31 December 2019, while serving over 500,000 individual policyholders and over 1,500,000 insured group members.

AIA Philam Life understands the needs of its customers and provides holistic solutions that include life protection, health insurance, savings, education, retirement, investment, group, and credit life insurance. It also offers bancassurance and fund management products and services through its subsidiaries—BPI-Philam Life Assurance Company (BPLAC) and Philam Asset Management Inc. (PAMI).

AIA Philam Life is a member of AIA Group Limited, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group.

About Lemnisk

Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform-led personalization and real-time marketing automation solution delivers superior customer experiences that result in increased conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises. The key capabilities include:

Uniquely resolve a user in real-time across different data sources and channels

Create 1:1 personalized experiences for each user across multiple marketing channels

Orchestrate individual customer journeys on the right channels at the right time using a proprietary in-built AI engine called Ramanujan

Headquartered in Bangalore, Lemnisk has offices in Singapore, Dubai, and Boston. Lemnisk is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified.

For more information, please visit: www.lemnisk.co

