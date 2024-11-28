|
28.11.2024 04:15:05
AIA Hong Kong Fully Supports Additional Performance for Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour
|
Further Promotes Local Mega-EventsHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - Following the announcement of the highly anticipated Music Of The Spheres World Tour taking place in Hong Kong in April 2025, all presale tickets for Coldplay's three shows were quickly sold out upon release. As the exclusive insurance partner of Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour, AIA Hong Kong fully supports the additional fourth performance, so more people can experience the extraordinary world-class band's musical talent and stage presence.
AIA Hong Kong is also thrilled to announce two of its sponsored events – AIA Carnival and Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour – have been included in Hong Kong's Mega Events Calendar for the first half of 2025. As the largest annual winter spectacle, AIA Carnival has contributed an estimated HKD 1.8 billion to the Hong Kong economy over the past decade and is set to return to the Central Harbourfront this December.
Through its staunch support of the local mega-event economy, AIA Hong Kong aims to create more delightful experiences and precious memories for the community, while also promoting economic benefits such as tourism and employment opportunities, helping everyone live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.
