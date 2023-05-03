Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'462 0.3%  SPI 15'117 0.5%  Dow 33'685 -1.1%  DAX 15'821 0.6%  Euro 0.9802 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'319 0.6%  Gold 2'017 0.0%  Bitcoin 25'453 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8878 -0.6%  Öl 73.6 -2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Novartis-Aktie höher: Novartis und Sandoz in den USA wegen Patent-Verletzungen verklagt
Tracker-Zertifikate - so können Sie gestreut und transparent in Basiswerte investieren
Holcim-Aktie höher: Holcim baut mit PASA-Akquisition die Dacheindeckung in Lateinamerika aus
Lufthansa-Aktie im Minus: Lufthansa kann Umsatz steigern und Prognose bestätigen
Oerlikon-Aktie steigt: Oerlikon kann Umsatz trotz tieferem Auftragseingang steigern
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Logitech2575132Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405ams24924656Zur Rose4261528Idorsia36346343
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Access Innovation Holdings Aktie [Valor: 56712724 / ISIN: AU0000101636]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2023 16:03:53

Ai-Media Unveils AI-driven LEXI 3.0: The Future of Live Automatic Captioning

Access Innovation Holdings
0.27 AUD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SYDNEY, Australia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ai-Media, the global leader in professional captioning solutions, is proud to announce the launch of LEXI 3.0, the new and improved version of its flagship live automatic captioning solution. With cutting-edge enhancements and new features, LEXI 3.0 is the world’s most accurate and advanced automatic captioning solution, delivering results that rival human captions at a fraction of the cost.

Independent audits confirm that LEXI 3.0 consistently delivers results with 35% fewer recognition, formatting, and punctuation errors than the previous version.

Critically, LEXI 3.0 introduces new automated features, including speaker identification and AI-powered caption placement to avoid on-screen interference. Average quality results have increased significantly from 98.2% to 98.7% NER with this release.

LEXI 3.0 is an affordable on-demand solution perfect for live captioning a wide range of content types – from linear TV broadcast, OTT, Live Sports, and live streams, to meetings, events, lectures, and more.

Ai-Media’s Co-Founder and CEO, Tony Abrahams, said:

"20 years in the making, we’ve finally cracked the holy grail of making live automatic captioning a reality. LEXI 3.0 is a game-changer. We’re seeing accelerating adoption of automatic captioning driven by a significant increase in quality, reduction in latency, and release of new AI features that previously required manual intervention, such as speaker changes and placement of captions to not obscure important visuals.

"LEXI 3.0 is available immediately for existing Ai-Media customers at no additional cost and is delivered with any iCap Encoder (hardware, Alta, and Falcon) connected to Ai-Media’s iCap Cloud Network.”

To learn more about LEXI 3.0, click here.

About Ai-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, technology company Ai-Media is a global leader in the provision of high-quality live and recorded captioning, transcription, and translation solutions. The company helps the world’s leading broadcasters, enterprises, and government agencies ensure high accuracy, secure and cost-effective captioning via its AI-powered LEXI automatic captioning solution and end-to-end range of captioning hardware. Globally, Ai-Media technology delivers 7 million minutes of live and recorded media content, online events, and web streams every month. Ai-Media (ASX: AIM) commenced trading on the ASX on 15 September 2020. For more information on Ai-Media please visit Ai-Media.tv.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0907bea0-b62d-4701-9a16-a712c101c4fe

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Access Innovation Holdings Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Access Innovation Holdings Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:43 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:37 Marktüberblick: Sichere Häfen gesucht
08:22 SMI-Anleger wagen sich nicht aus der Deckung
07:55 Börse Aktuell – Heute Abend wissen wir mehr
02.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
02.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
02.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch
28.04.23 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'915.51 19.94 A0SSMU
Short 12'173.62 13.81 OFSSMU
Short 12'616.56 8.96 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'461.77 03.05.2023 11:44:35
Long 10'990.13 19.43 YJSSMU
Long 10'741.90 13.57 YQSSMU
Long 10'300.23 8.96 5SSMWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann
Logitech-Aktie weit im Plus: Logitech vermeldet deutlich weniger Umsatz - Gewinn sackt ebenfalls ab
CS- und UBS-Aktien schwächer: Saudi National Bank will CS-Beteiligung wohl in UBS-Aktien umwandeln
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger präsentiert Produktportfolio in Australien
ams OSRAM-Aktie tiefrot: ams OSRAM zum Jahresstart mit rückläufigem Umsatz und Gewinn
Meyer Burger-Aktie in Rot: Meyer Burger schliesst Abnahmevertrag mit Ingka Investments für 4 Jahre ab
Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
Woche der Notenbanken: US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich knapp in Grün
SoFi Technologies gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Kryptowährungen klar im Minus: So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit