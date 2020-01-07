AI for Healthcare Start-Up, Lumiata, Expands Leadership Team with Industry Standouts to Head Up Platform Engineering, Sales and Marketing

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumiata has strategically enhanced its organization with the addition of three all-star leaders from Visa, Salesforce and Blue Shield of California.

Saurav Chatterjee , Vice President of Engineering

, Vice President of Engineering Shannon Marques , Vice President of Sales

, Vice President of Sales Jessica McCarthy , Vice President of Marketing

Lumiata enriches payers' and providers' analytic and predictive capabilities with a platform and pre-built models that help to manage healthcare costs and risk. The Lumiata AI Platform, which launches later this month, cleans and enriches data for machine learning and predictive algorithms. The AI Studio empowers data science teams across healthcare to easily build and deploy models. The Machine Learning Library comprises pre-learned algorithms that allow customers to predict costs and manage risks.

"Our Platform accelerates the AI journey by empowering data science teams across healthcare to easily build and deploy a breadth of use cases. Shannon, Jessica and Saurav bring decades of enterprise and industry domain experience to propel us into the next phase of our growth," said Dilawar Syed, Lumiata's President and CEO. The Lumiata AI Platform is designed specifically for healthcare customers to fully unlock the potential of their data and predictive insights.

"We've built an AI platform that enables payers to coalesce their disparate data into longitudinal health records for greater insights. Our predictive deep learning models unlock insights that help payers find specific opportunities to benefit their members," said Saurav Chatterjee, Vice President of Engineering. "There are service providers out there that can help payers with one or two solutions, but Lumiata is the only one that has built a platform that provides an end-to-end solution; it's truly market-leading," said Shannon Marques, Vice President of Sales. "Every health plan has a corporate goal to make data more accessible and usable throughout the organization. Lumiata is the solution to make that goal a reality," said Jessica McCarthy, Vice President of Marketing.

About Lumiata

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Lumiata is an Artificial Intelligence company purpose-built for the healthcare industry. Powered by over 100 million patient data records, clinical, risk and financial algorithms, Lumiata employs some of the nation's leading data science and machine learning talent. Lumiata enriches payers' and providers' analytic and predictive capabilities with a platform and pre-built models that help to manage healthcare costs and risk. For more information, visit lumiata.com or follow @lumiata on Twitter.

Contact:

Jessica McCarthy, VP of Marketing

(415) 350-7118

231946@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-for-healthcare-start-up-lumiata-expands-leadership-team-with-industry-standouts-to-head-up-platform-engineering-sales-and-marketing-300982377.html

SOURCE Lumiata