Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'283 0.2%  SPI 13'186 0.2%  Dow 29'491 2.7%  DAX 12'209 0.8%  Euro 0.9764 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'342 0.7%  Gold 1'704 0.2%  Bitcoin 19'456 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9914 -0.1%  Öl 89.4 0.8% 
0 CHF Kommission

Ahold Delhaize Aktie [Valor: 33273088 / ISIN: NL0011794037]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.10.2022 08:00:00

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update October 4, 2022

Ahold Delhaize
26.47 CHF 6.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 4, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 751,925 of its common shares in the period from September 26, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 26.35 per share for a total consideration of € 19.8 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 26,505,731 common shares for a total consideration of € 723.4 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten