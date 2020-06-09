|
09.06.2020 08:00:00
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 9, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 812,000 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from June 1, 2020 up to and including June 5, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.23 per share for a total consideration of €18.86 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 22,721,656 common shares for a total consideration of €492 million.
Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.
