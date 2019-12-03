<
03.12.2019 08:00:00

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 3, 2019 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 785,000 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from November 25, 2019 up to and including November 29, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.8 per share for a total consideration of €18.7 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 43,771,097 common shares for a total consideration of €957.2 million.


Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Basiswert Valor Fälligkeitstag Maximale Rendite p.a.
ING Groep N.V. / Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. / Unilever N.V. 33873717 13.07.2020 3.89 %

15.11.19 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.11.19 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.11.19 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy HSBC
07.11.19 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.19 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.

SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 24.66 -0.16% Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

