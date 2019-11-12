|
12.11.2019 08:00:00
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 12, 2019 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 781,060 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from November 4, 2019 up to and including November 8, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.51 per share for a total consideration of €18.4 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 41,258,481 common shares for a total consideration of €896.8 million.
Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.
(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|ING Groep N.V. / Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. / Unilever N.V.
|33873717
|13.07.2020
|4.27 %
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Analysen
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy
|HSBC
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy
|HSBC
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy
|HSBC
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy
|HSBC
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy
|HSBC
|05.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy
|HSBC
|08.08.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy
|HSBC
|07.08.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|Bernstein Research
|15.05.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.09.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.08.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.10.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|UBS AG
|08.08.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendieren vorbörslich etwas stärker. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es mehrheitlich aufwärts. An der Wall Street zeigten sich die Börsen kaum verändert.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}