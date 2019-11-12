+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 08:00:00

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 12, 2019 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 781,060 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from November 4, 2019 up to and including November 8, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.51 per share for a total consideration of €18.4 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 41,258,481 common shares for a total consideration of €896.8 million.


Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

