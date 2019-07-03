<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.07.2019 08:45:00

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Receives OK Compost Certification for its Coralpack Grease Resistant Wrapping Papers

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö has received the OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL certifications from TÜV® Austria for its entire range of Coralpack™ grease resistant wrapping papers.

OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL certifications confirm that Coralpack™ grease resistant papers can be composted at home and in an industrial facility. Compostable food wrapping materials are an example of how sustainable solutions can contribute in reducing the environmental impact of packaging waste. This certification will facilitate the possibility for Ahlstrom-Munksjö customers, whether converters or brand owners, to obtain the OK compost Label for their final products. The OK compost Label is internationally recognized according to the EU standard EN13432. All tests have been carried out with a strict independent laboratory certified and accredited to ISO 17025.

"We are extremely proud of this OK compost certification. Ahlstrom-Munksjö is one of the first companies to obtain this certification for its customers using grease resistant wrapping papers. This initiative is perfectly aligned with Ahlstrom-Munksjö's ambition to develop solutions for a more sustainable everyday life." comments Raphaël Bardet, Head of Business Line, Food, Specialties Business Area.

CoralpackTMgrease resistant papers are used in everyday life to wrap grease-containing food products such as butter and margarine, fast food products or microwave popcorn, enabling food protection and reducing grease stains on the packaging. Made of virgin fibers, Coralpack™ wrapping papers are biodegradable and compostable. Ranging from 30 to 90 gsm, wet strength or not, Coralpack™ grades are available in white and unbleached versions.

In addition to Coralpack™ papers, Ahlstrom-Munksjö manufactures many specialty papers dedicated to sustainable food packaging, baking and other industrial applications. End-uses include bakery, fast food, cheese, sweets, popcorn, fruits & vegetables, soap, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and more.

For more details, please contact:

Raphaël Bardet
Head of Business Line, Food, Specialties Business Area
Tel. +33 (0)6-08-23-51-82
e-mail: raphael.bardet@ahlstrom-munksjo.com

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering include filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com

To download illustrations in low or high resolutions, click this link https://bit.ly/2X6Jl4r  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ahlstrom-munksjo/r/ahlstrom-munksjo-receives-ok-compost-certification-for-its-coralpack-grease-resistant-wrapping-paper,c2856313

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Munksjo Corporationmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Munksjo Corporationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
02.07.19
OPEC hält Angebot knapp
02.07.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird erneut verkauft / Swisscom – Ein heisser Tanz steht bevor!
01.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
01.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Munksjo Corporation 14.38 -0.83% Munksjo Corporation

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
Tesla-Aktie schiesst nachbörslich hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Cembra-Aktie unentschlossen: Cembra beschafft sich frisches Geld für Cashgate-Akquisition - S&P senkt Rating-Ausblick
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
Stadler-Aktie steigt: Stadler gewinnt Ausschreibung in Deutschland - Volumen von 600 Millionen Euro
SMI und DAX vorbörslich leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben ab
Juni 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX vorbörslich leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben ab
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften gut behauptet in den Handel zur Wochenmitte starten. Die wichtigsten Märkte in Fernost verbuchen am Mittwoch Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB