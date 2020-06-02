AHEAD USA Joins Effort to Support COVID-19 Golf Emergency Relief Fund

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHEAD USA, a long-time partner of the PGA of America, is joining the effort to support the Golf Emergency Relief Fund.

AHEAD and the Nicklaus Companies have a multi-decade relationship and stellar track record of joining forces to assist worthy causes. Off the success of the Play Yellow charitable initiative, a new limited-edition product—the Jack Gives Back cap—is now available and features the iconic Golden Bear enclosed in a blue oval and set off against a white background. AHEAD and the Nicklaus Companies will each donate a portion of all Jack Gives Back hat sales from now through Labor Day to the Golf Emergency Relief Fund.

"At AHEAD, our greatest concern is for the health and well-being of our communities, and for those that have been most directly affected by this disease. It is evident that we must all be in this fight together," said Anne Broholm, CEO, AHEAD. "The people impacted by this global pandemic are our partners, our customers and our friends, so being able to help the cause in this way is the least our company can do."

Established in April to provide short-term financial assistance to workers in the golf industry who face significant financial hardship, the Golf Emergency Relief Fund was seeded by a lead pledge from the PGA of America and is being supported in various ways by a number of industry organizations. Phase 2 of the fund was recently deployed to grant funds to certain industry workers, inclusive of golf association members, employees of local/state golf associations, caddies and professionals playing on developmental tours to help offset COVID-19 related financial hardships, such as living and medical expenses.

In addition to this wholesale initiative, the Jack Gives Back hat will also be available to for purchase on the AHEAD website, http://www.aheadusashop.com.

A portion of consumer web site sales from the Jack Gives Back hat will benefit the United Way and will help provide rapid emergency assistance to individuals impacted by lost wages, closure of schools, day care centers and non-essential business in the area where company is headquartered.

Founded in 1995, AHEAD is a multi-dimensional brand with a proven track record of success distributing headwear, apparel, and accessories to the green grass, resort and corporate markets. Its single focus of providing quality products, with innovative, high-quality design, and merchandising concepts has led to more than 25 years of continued growth and expansion.

In addition to the PGA of America and Nicklaus Companies, AHEAD has forged many golf industry alliances including the USGA, PGA Tour, Association of Golf Merchandisers, Arnold Palmer Enterprises, and the ANNIKA Foundation in addition to more than 5,000 green grass and resort shops throughout the world.

For additional information about the AHEAD wholesale program to support the Golf Emergency Relief Fund or to place an order for the Jack Gives Back cap, call AHEAD at 800-282-2246. Consumers can purchase the cap at http://www.aheadusashop.com.

SOURCE AHEAD USA