AHA Releases Song, Video Inspired by Health Care Workers for National Hospital Week

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Hospital Week (May 9-15), the American Hospital Association (AHA) is collaborating with Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit organization that delivers the healing power of music, to release an original song and video inspired by the words of health care workers honoring their work and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Hospital Week is an opportunity to highlight the nation's hospitals, health systems and health care workers and the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of their community members.

"The women and men working in America's hospitals and health systems have shown our nation the meaning of courage, strength, perseverance, and dedication through their heroic efforts battling COVID-19. We honor their work and contribution every year but this year we are even more indebted to them as they cared for patients during a pandemic," said Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO.

MOC Volunteer Musician Brailey Lenderman and hit songwriter Chris Sligh co-wrote the song Worth Fighting For and developed the lyrics based on their interviews with health care workers who shared their moments of joy and struggle during the pandemic over video conference. Health care workers were also invited to share stories over social media about what has inspired them throughout the pandemic.

Lenderman and Sligh sing in the chorus "Yeah we see what you've been through, this is what you're called to do, yeah you know this is nothing new, so just do what you're born to do."

"Music has an undeniable power to bring joy and hope to any circumstance. As Musicians On Call delivered live music to caregivers virtually throughout the pandemic, it was very uplifting to see the music make them smile and give them important moments of relief during highly stressful shifts," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. "We are honored to collaborate with the American Hospital Association, and are grateful to Brailey and Craig for lending their talents, to pay tribute to the incredible dedication of all hospital workers during National Hospital Week."

To watch and listen, AHA invites health care workers and others to visit AHA's National Hospital Week webpage and use social media to share your thanks using the tag #hospitalweek. AHA will also share other responses both through the song, video and other activities during National Hospital week. Click here to find out more about getting involved.

The American Hospital Association (AHA) is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. The AHA advocates on behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, our clinician partners – including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers – and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to our professional membership groups. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides insight and education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends. For more information, visit the AHA website at www.aha.org.

Musicians On Call (MOC) is the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals. Since 1999 MOC has brought live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities ranging from children's hospitals to adult facilities, VA hospitals and hospices. Through the expansion of its Virtual Bedside Performance Program and Music Pharmacy in 2020, MOC delivered music to more than 150,000 people virtually, the most in a single year in the organization's history. This year, Musicians On Call continues to expand its programs with a goal of reaching one million people throughout its 22-year history. Artist supporters over the years include Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Sia, Keith Urban, Jason Derulo, Blake Shelton, Ed Sheeran, Reba McEntire, James Taylor, Gavin DeGraw, Darius Rucker, Pharrell, Amos Lee, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Kelsea Ballerini, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call is delivering the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

