AGTech Wins Lottery Hardware Bids in Four Provinces and One Municipality of China

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech" or the "Company", HKEX stock code:08279) is delighted to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing AGTech GOT Technology Co., Ltd ("AGTech GOT") has won the sports lottery terminal procurement bidding projects successively in Tianjin, Hebei, Fujian, Sichuan, and Zhejiang of the People's Republic of China. Among them, traditional sales terminals for sports lottery are provided for Tianjin and Sichuan, and Android terminals for sports lottery are provided for Hebei, Fujian, Sichuan and Zhejiang.

So far, AGTech GOT has already won many tenders in various provinces, municipalities and autonomous region across China this year, which reaffirmed the hardware division's continued dedication to and leading position in China's sports lottery terminal market, demonstrating the continued effort and competitiveness of AGTech's lottery terminals. AGTech will continue to enhance product innovation, ensure safety and R&D compliance, and contribute to the overall healthy development of China's lottery market.

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its shares are listed on the GEM (Stock Code: 08279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in the lottery and mobile games and entertainment market with a focus on China and selected international markets. A member of the Alibaba Group with around 330 employees, AGTech is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into two categories:

Lottery (including hardware, games and systems, provision of distribution and ancillary services); and

Games and Entertainment.

AGTech is a Gold Contributor of the World Lottery Association (WLA), an associate member of the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA), and an official partner of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA).

For more information, please visit www.agtech.com

Contact

Tyler Zhang

+86-13269316081

SOURCE AGTech Holdings Limited