+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
09.10.2020 02:00:00

Agtech startup Ÿnsect extends Series C to $372 million to improve global food security and sustainability with first carbon negative and largest vertical farm in the world

Ynsect takes total financing to $425 million, more than the total amount raised by the entire insect protein sector globally

- The capital will allow the company to complete the largest insect farm in the world, now under construction north of Paris, France, a negative carbon project, grow its product lines and expand into North America

- The new funding comes from Astanor Ventures (Series C lead investor), LA-based Upfront Ventures, Robert Downey Jr.'s FootPrint Coalition, Happiness Capital, Supernova Invest and Armat Group.

- The financing is supported by a bank consortium including Caisse des Dépôts, Crédit Agricole Brie Picardie, and Caisse d'Epargne Hauts-de-France.

PARIS, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insect farming startup Ÿnsect have announced the extension of their Series C funding to $372 million – the largest amount ever raised by a non-American 'agtech' business.

A growing global population have increased demand for protein and plants worldwide, for human consumption and as a food source for fish, poultry, pigs and livestock. According to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation, consumption of animal proteins will grow by 52% between 2007 and 2030[1], posing a serious risk for the world's fragile ecosystems.

To address this problem, Ÿnsect has created a patented process for cultivating Molitor mealworm to produce highly digestible protein and fertilizer products. These products sustainably replace animal proteins consumed in the supply chain by fish & livestock farms, in pet food, and fertilizers. Studies have shown that using Ÿnsect products have led to a 34% increase in yield for rainbow trout, a 40% mortality reduction on shrimp and 25% increase in yield for rapeseed

With a vertical farm, Ÿnsect uses 98% less land while significantly reducing the carbon footprints of protein production and generating zero waste. Analyses by the Quantis firm show that the project is carbon negative, with a sequestered value chainand avoids emitting more CO2 emissions.

"Our ambition is to revolutionize the food chain starting from the basics: insects and soil," says Antoine Hubert, Ÿnsect's co-founder, president and CEO. "With climate change and increasing populations worldwide, we need to produce more food with less available land and fewer resources. We believe Ÿnsect can play a pivotal role in this global solution."

The Ÿnsect process is underpinned by technology protected by around 30 patents, representing 40% of the total patent portfolio of the top 10 insect protein companies worldwide.

Series C Partners

Investment Bank: Jefferies (Dominic Lester - Joseph Benito Sanz) – Company Lawyers: equity – Baker McKenzie (Matthieu Grollemund & Hélène Parent), debt – August & Debouzy (Xavier Rohmer & Olivier Moriceau)

About Ÿnsect

Ÿnsect is the world leader in natural insect protein and fertilizer production. Founded in 2011 in Paris, France, the Next40 company transforms insects into premium ingredients for pets, fish and plants. From its state of the art farms, Ÿnsect offers a long-term sustainable solution to accelerating consumption of protein and plants.

[1] http://www.fao.org/fileadmin/templates/wsfs/docs/expert_paper/How_to_Feed_the_World_in_2050.pdf

SOURCE Ynsect

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.26
4.26 %
Swiss Re 70.94
2.19 %
LafargeHolcim 43.78
1.77 %
Novartis 80.04
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 359.60
1.35 %
CieFinRichemont 62.24
0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 222.60
0.23 %
Lonza Grp 553.00
0.14 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’991.00
-1.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
08.10.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Schweizer Nebenwerte
08.10.20
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
07.10.20
COMEX Gold Market Activity in 2020
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analyst erklärt: Jeden Tag geht eine grosse Menge an Bitcoin verloren
Idorsia-Aktie stärker: Idorsia will sich frisches Kapital beschaffen - Vorläufige Zahlen veröffentlicht
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger steigt himmelwärts
Credit-Suisse-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse engagiert Beat Eberle als Sicherheitschef - Angepasste Finanzzahlen vorgelegt
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX kann 13.000-Punkte-Marke halten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Deutsche Bank vergibt Millionenkredit an Käsehersteller - und nimmt italienischen Käse als Kreditsicherheit an
Darum ist der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken kaum verändert
Milliarden-Deal: Morgan Stanley kauft Vermögensverwalter Eaton Vance - Eaton Vance-Aktie +47%, Morgan Stanley-Aktie im Plus
Vertrauen in Schweizer Wirtschaft leidet unter politischem Meinungsklima
IBM-Aktie schnellt hoch: IBM-Ergebnis erreicht Erwartungen - Abspaltung von Netzwerk-Dienstleistungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX kann 13.000-Punkte-Marke halten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen Markt wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne verbucht. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Auf dem asiatischen Parkett konnten sich Anleger am Donnerstag nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen. US-Anleger griffen zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB