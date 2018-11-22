AGTech Participates in 2018 World Lottery Summit

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech" or the "Company", HKEX stock code: 08279), one of the four Gold Contributors of World Lottery Association (WLA), recently participated in the 2018 World Lottery Summit (WLS) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The summit is held every two years. The 2018 summit was jointly organized by WLA and the Argentine National Lottery Association (ALEA), it lasted for 4 days with the theme of "Gaining the Edge in the New World". Mr. Jean-Luc Moner-Banet, President of WLA, said, "The current trend of the world lottery industry is digitization of retail networks, and the integration of mobile lottery activities with traditional physical retail networks, which China has great potential in its development."

A total of 42 world-class lottery companies participated in the summit. AGTech not only displayed its leading lottery products and services in game design and smart terminals, but also promoted its slogan "Little Surprise, Big Love", told the world about the social welfare of the lottery industry and the social responsibility of the company.

John Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGTech, said: "We hope to use Alibaba Group's ecological resources and technology, combined with our knowledge and leading experience in the lottery industry to turn this industry into a social welfare that more people could participate in. It is not only to satisfy the appeal of a single lottery purchase, but to make the industry more holistic and entertaining, and to bring more positive energy to the entire Alibaba Group's ecology and even the whole society."

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its shares are listed on the GEM (Stock Code: 08279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in the lottery and mobile games and entertainment market with a focus on China and selected international markets. A member of the Alibaba Group with around 400 employees, AGTech is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Financial Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into two categories:

Lottery (including hardware, games and systems, provision of distribution and ancillary services); and

Games and Entertainment.

AGTech is a Gold Contributor of the World Lottery Association (WLA), an associate member of the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA), and an official partner of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA) as well as the Federation of Card Games (FCG).

For more information, please visit www.agtech.com

