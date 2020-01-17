+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
17.01.2020 11:57:00

Agrozen Life Sciences Launches Urban Daze Brand

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrozen Life Sciences launches the Urban Daze brand and website www.urbandazehemp.com to build on our overall brand strategy and online portfolio within the hemp industry. The Urban Daze brand expands our consumer reach with unique branding elements and a premium hemp product line including craft hemp flower, CBD oil, and CBD caplets. Urban Daze products and brand are supported by our R&D Hemp Cultivation Center and testing laboratory to produce premium craft hemp strains by maximizing cannabinoids and yields.

Urban Daze brand offers premium craft hemp cannabis strains and CBD products.

"The Urban Daze brand is a perfect fit within our overall business strategy and product direction that targets a new and growing audience," states Brian Schroeder, Co-Founder and CEO. "By leveraging our internal assets, we can react quickly to market demands and apply a scientific approach to our hemp plant profiles and product development, creating premium hemp products," he adds.

"With the launch of www.urbandazehemp.com and the Urban Daze brand, we are tapping into a new consumer market to showcase incredible hemp products without any psychoactive effects," states Austin Schroeder, Co-Founder and VP of Operations. "Urban Daze offers outdoor hemp flower, tinctures, caplets, and gummies while our indoor premium craft hemp flower will be marketed under the Urban Daze limited edition product line with a vintage look and feel, calling out premium indoor verses outdoor grown hemp strains," he adds.

To learn more about Urban Daze products or are interested in becoming a dealer, visit www.urbandazehemp.com or call 844.655.6935. 

About Agrozen Life Sciences
Agrozen Life Sciences www.agrozen.com conducts research on the cannabis hemp plant and extracts, formulates, markets, and distributes the highest quality health and wellness nutritional supplements. Our product focus is primarily on the therapeutic benefits of the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant such as CBD, CBG, and CBN. Agrozen's specialty line of CBD products for humans are planted, harvested, and then processed using the purest CO2 extraction method to achieve the highest quality hemp oil for our products. All Agrozen and Urban Daze branded CBD products are researched, lab tested, and strictly follow a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

Contact:
Marketing Manager
Agrozen Life Sciences
844.655.6935
marketing@agrozen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agrozen-life-sciences-launches-urban-daze-brand-300988645.html

SOURCE Agrozen Life Sciences

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future im technischen Fokus
10:07
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
09:26
SMI schnuppert wieder am Hoch
07:23
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel im unteren Trendkanalbereich? / Roche – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
16.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
UBS verweigert deutschem Kunden die Aushändigung von 8 Kilo Gold
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Varta kündigt Millioneninvestition an - Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Krypto und Regulierung: Ripple-Gründer will Abhilfe schaffen
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Wall Street in Rekordstimmung -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Richemont-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Richemont steigert Umsatz im Weihnachtsquartal
Euro erholt sich etwas zum Dollar - Stabilisiert sich zum Franken
Frankenstärke hält an: Erneutes Mehrjahrestief von Euro zum Franken - Türkische Lira im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI auf Rekordhoch -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Gewinne gemacht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;