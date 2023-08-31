Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'126 0.3%  SPI 14'665 0.3%  Dow 34'722 -0.5%  DAX 15'947 0.4%  Euro 0.9578 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'297 -0.4%  Gold 1'940 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'974 -4.2%  Dollar 0.8835 0.6%  Öl 86.8 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Air France-KLM62461Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Top News
August 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
US-Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC könnte sich für Ethereum-ETFs öffnen
Dieses Asset empfiehlt Jim Cramer Anlegern zur Absicherung gegen Hyperinflation
Diese Aktien befinden sich im zweiten Quartal 2023 im Depot von Paul Singers Elliott Management
August 2023: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Boeing-Aktie
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

01.09.2023 00:49:00

Agro-product Geographical Indications exhibition held in Heihe, NE China

HEIHE, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, an Agro-product Geographical Indications exhibition organized by Heihe Municipal Government was held in Heihe City, Northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province, showcasing high-quality agricultural products from Heilongjiang Province to customers of the world.

Agro-product Geographical Indications exhibition was held in Heihe, NE China.

Over 200 companies attended the exhibition, with more than 1,000 commodities ranging from grain and fruits to meat and mountain specialties. The on-site signing totaled 1.25 billion yuan.

Heihe City has strived to produce greener, safer, and better quality food and imp the influence of local agricultural products. Located on one of the world's three major black soil belt, the city is blessed with fertile soil and rich natural resources.

Based on these advantages, Heihe has promoted the development of three industrial clusters, which includes mineral development and processing, agricultural and forestry products and processing, and import and export processing. The city has also endeavored to support its three advantageous industries of cultural tourism, alpine testing, and green energy, forming a momentum for its digital economy, bio-economy, ice and snow economy and creative design industry. In recent years, numerous key industrial projects in Heihe have already been completed, with more of them under construction.

Photo: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441959 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agro-product-geographical-indications-exhibition-held-in-heihe-ne-china-301915378.html

SOURCE Heihe Municipal Government

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

31.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM AG
31.08.23 DAX 40 steigt wieder gen 16.000 Punkte – EU-Inflation und NFPs im Blick
31.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Cloud-Anbieter - KI-Boom schiebt Wachstum an/Energieversorger - Eine Branche in Bestform
31.08.23 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Zahlen schwach
31.08.23 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
30.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.74
Short 11'821.09 13.93 8JSSMU
Short 12'283.87 8.91 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'125.95 31.08.2023 17:30:27
Long 10'684.98 19.54 XFSSMU
Long 10'446.58 13.93 5SSMWU
Long 10'015.50 8.91 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie springt auf Mehrjahreshoch: UBS mit Rekordgewinn im zweiten Quartal - Schweiz-Geschäft der CS wird vollständig integriert
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie im Minus: Relief Therapeutics und Acer gehen Lizenz-Abkommen ein
dormakaba-Aktie hebt ab: dormakaba mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus im Geschäftsjahr 2022/23
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth bricht am Nachmittag nach oben aus
Nach weiteren Inflationsdaten: Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- SMI beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst unter 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
ChatGPT gibt bullische Prognose für $WSM Token von Wall Street Memes ab
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag billiger
Shopify-Aktie gesucht: Shopify und Amazon kooperieren bei Logistiknetzwerk

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit