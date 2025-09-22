AgriFORCE Stock Soars 135% On Rebrand To AVAX One, $550Mln Fundraising Plan

(RTTNews) - AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) surged 135.27 percent to $5.67 on Monday, gaining $3.26, after announcing it will be renamed AVAX One and raise approximately $550 million to become a NASDAQ-listed company with a dedicated strategy to maximize ownership of AVAX, the native Avalanche token. The stock opened at $7.30 and traded between $5.10 and $8.99, compared with a previous close of $2.41 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume spiked to 109.30 million shares, far above the average of 0.53 million. AgriFORCE trades within a 52-week range of $2.20 to $102.60.