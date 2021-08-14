SMI 12’456 0.2%  SPI 15’954 0.3%  Dow 35’515 0.0%  DAX 15’977 0.3%  Euro 1.0801 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’230 0.1%  Gold 1’780 1.5%  Bitcoin 43’578 6.1%  Dollar 0.9164 -0.8%  Öl 70.3 -1.3% 
14.08.2021 00:31:00

Agreement On Health Care Ends Transit Strike

RENO, Nev., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 533 President Gary Watson announced tonight that the union has reached a tentative agreement with Keolis Transit on health care. The parties will schedule future dates to bargain the rest of open contract articles as they work toward finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"The union looks forward to Keolis meeting us at the bargaining table with good intentions and bargaining in good faith moving forward," said Watson. "We are glad our members are getting back to work doing what they do best, servicing the transit passengers in the Reno, Sparks and Washoe County region."

Workers who had been on strike since 12:00 PM on August 3 have until Saturday to return to work. Any workers who so desire may report for work Friday and allowed to service any available route.

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Union Local 533 represents about 2,200 workers in various trades throughout northern Nevada and eastern California, including about 200 RTC/Keolis employees. For more information, go to http://teamsters533.org/.

Contact:
Gary Watson, (775-348-6060) Ext. 101
gary@teamsters533.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agreement-on-health-care-ends-transit-strike-301355333.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 533

﻿

