|
14.08.2021 00:31:00
RENO, Nev., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 533 President Gary Watson announced tonight that the union has reached a tentative agreement with Keolis Transit on health care. The parties will schedule future dates to bargain the rest of open contract articles as they work toward finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement.
"The union looks forward to Keolis meeting us at the bargaining table with good intentions and bargaining in good faith moving forward," said Watson. "We are glad our members are getting back to work doing what they do best, servicing the transit passengers in the Reno, Sparks and Washoe County region."
Workers who had been on strike since 12:00 PM on August 3 have until Saturday to return to work. Any workers who so desire may report for work Friday and allowed to service any available route.
Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Union Local 533 represents about 2,200 workers in various trades throughout northern Nevada and eastern California, including about 200 RTC/Keolis employees. For more information, go to http://teamsters533.org/.
Contact:
Gary Watson, (775-348-6060) Ext. 101
gary@teamsters533.org
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agreement-on-health-care-ends-transit-strike-301355333.html
SOURCE Teamsters Local 533
Produktkenntnisse sind äussert wichtig im Bereich der Strukturierten Produkte. Warum nicht immer das richtige Produkt für eine erwartete Marktsituation ausgesucht wird, erklärt heute bei BX Swiss TV Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Worauf es ankommt, wie man sich informieren kann und warum man bei Strukturierten Produkte durchaus eine Ähnlichkeit zu Weinen finden kann, das erklärt Dominique Böhler weiter im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|12.08.21
|Schroders: Kann ein Long-Short-Fonds nachhaltig sein?
|11.08.21
|Schroders: Welche Stadt übertrifft den Schroders Sustainable Cities Index?
|10.08.21
|Schroders: Die Komplexitätsprämie bei Immobilienanleihen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Plus - neues Allzeithoch -- Wall Street zum Handelsende stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der DAX knackte zeitweise die Marke von 16'000 Punkten. Die Wall Street hielt sich am Freitag auf Rekordniveau. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich in Rot.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV