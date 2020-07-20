Agree Realty Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2020 Results

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights:

Invested a record $275.6 million in 78 retail net lease properties

in 78 retail net lease properties Net Income per share attributable to the Company increased 4.7% to $0.47

Net Income attributable to the Company increased 36.1% to $25.3 million

Increased Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share 2.1% to $0.76

Increased Core FFO 32.0% to $40.9 million

Increased Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share 3.0% to $0.76

Increased AFFO 33.1% to $40.7 million

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, a 5.3% year-over-year increase

per share, a 5.3% year-over-year increase Completed forward equity offering in which 6,166,666 shares were sold to Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. via an underwritten public offering at $60.00 per share, raising anticipated net proceeds of $362.7 million

per share, raising anticipated net proceeds of Sold 742,860 shares of common stock via the forward component of the Company's at-the-market equity ("ATM") program for anticipated net proceeds of $48.4 million

for anticipated net proceeds of Settled 3,976,695 shares of the Company's outstanding ATM forward equity offerings for net proceeds of approximately $267.4 million

First Half 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights:

Invested a record $506.8 million in 132 retail net lease properties

in 132 retail net lease properties Completed four development or Partner Capital Solutions ("PCS") projects

Net Income per share attributable to the Company increased 1.1% to $0.93

Net Income attributable to the Company increased 25.9% to $46.5 million

Increased Core FFO per share 6.1% to $1.58

Increased Core FFO 31.7% to $78.4 million

Increased AFFO per share 7.6% to $1.57

Increased AFFO 33.6% to $77.9 million

Declared dividends of $1.185 per share, a 5.3% year-over-year increase

per share, a 5.3% year-over-year increase Received a BBB investment grade credit rating from S&P Global Ratings to accompany the Company's existing Baa2 investment grade credit rating from Moody's Investors Service

Financial Results

Net Income

Net Income attributable to the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 36.1% to $25.3 million, compared to $18.6 million for the comparable period in 2019. Net Income per share attributable to the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 4.7% to $0.47, compared to $0.45 per share for the comparable period in 2019.

Net Income attributable to the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 25.9% to $46.5 million, compared to $36.9 million for the comparable period in 2019. Net income per share attributable to the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 1.1% to $0.93, compared to $0.92 per share for the comparable period in 2019.

Core Funds from Operations

Core FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 32.0% to $40.9 million, compared to Core FFO of $31.0 million for the comparable period in 2019. Core FFO per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 2.1% to $0.76, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.75 for the comparable period in 2019.

Core FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 31.7% to $78.4 million, compared to Core FFO of $59.5 million for the comparable period in 2019. Core FFO per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 6.1% to $1.58, compared to Core FFO per share of $1.49 for the comparable period in 2019.

Adjusted Funds from Operations

AFFO for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 33.1% to $40.7 million, compared to AFFO of $30.6 million for the comparable period in 2019. AFFO per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 3.0% to $0.76, compared to AFFO per share of $0.74 for the comparable period in 2019.

AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 33.6% to $77.9 million, compared to AFFO of $58.3 million for the comparable period in 2019. AFFO per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 7.6% to $1.57, compared to AFFO per share of $1.45 for the comparable period in 2019.

Dividend

The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.60 per share on July 10, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2020, a 5.3% increase over the $0.570 quarterly dividend declared in the second quarter of 2019. The quarterly dividend represents payout ratios of approximately 79% of Core FFO per share and AFFO per share, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company declared dividends of $1.185 per share, a 5.3% increase over the dividends of $1.125 per share declared for the comparable period in 2019. The dividends represent payout ratios of approximately 75% of Core FFO per share and 76% of AFFO per share, respectively.

CEO Comments

"We are extremely pleased with our performance during the first half of the year as we executed on our strategy in an efficient and disciplined manner amidst the ongoing disruption caused by COVID-19," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our rent collections of approximately 90% during the second quarter, as well as 94% to date in July, demonstrate the resiliency of our best-in-class portfolio. Given our record year-to-date investment activity and robust pipeline, we are increasing our full-year acquisition guidance to a range of $900 million to $1.1 billion. While increasing our acquisition guidance, we will continue to adhere to our rigorous underwriting standards and will maintain our fortress-like balance sheet during these uncertain times."

Portfolio Update

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's growing portfolio consisted of 936 properties located in 46 states and totaled approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

The portfolio was approximately 99.8% leased, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 9.7 years, and generated 61.0% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.

COVID-19 Rental Payment Update

As of July 17, 2020, the Company received April, May and June rent payments from 92%, 89% and 89% of its portfolio, respectively. In the aggregate, the Company received second quarter rent payments from 90% of its portfolio. The Company has entered into deferral agreements representing 1% of April rents, 4% of May rents and 5% of June rents. In the aggregate, the Company entered into deferral agreements representing 3% of second quarter rents.

The Company has received July rent payments from 94% of its portfolio and entered into deferral agreements with tenants representing 3% of July rents. The weighted-average deferral period for all deferral agreements entered into as of July 17, 2020 is approximately three months, with a weighted-average payback period of approximately nine months.

Ground Lease Portfolio

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 69 properties located in 25 states and totaled approximately 2.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. Properties ground leased to tenants accounted for 8.0% of annualized base rents.

The ground lease portfolio was fully occupied, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.4 years, and generated 89.3% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.

Acquisitions

Total acquisition volume for the second quarter of 2020 was approximately $271.8 million and included 75 assets net leased to leading retailers operating in sectors including off-price retail, auto parts, general merchandise, dollar stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and tire and auto service. The properties are located in 26 states and leased to tenants operating in 11 sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.5% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.9 years. Approximately 79.4% of annualized base rents acquired were generated from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof. Approximately 27% of the Company's second quarter acquisition volume was invested into seven assets leased to Walmart.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total acquisition volume was approximately $499.5 million. The 126 acquired properties are located in 33 states and leased to 24 diverse tenants who operate in 17 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.5% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 11.0 years. Approximately 83.6% of annualized base rents were generated from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof. Approximately 31% of the Company's year-to-date acquisition volume was invested into 13 assets leased to Walmart.

The Company's outlook for total acquisition volume in 2020, which includes several significant assumptions, is being increased to a range of $900 million to $1.1 billion from a previous range of $700 million to $800 million.

Dispositions

During the second quarter, the Company sold eight properties for gross proceeds of approximately $19.0 million. The dispositions were completed at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.3%. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company divested 14 properties for total gross proceeds of $44.1 million. The weighted-average capitalization rate of the dispositions was 7.2%.

The Company is increasing the lower end of its total disposition guidance range for 2020 from $35 million to $50 million and is maintaining the upper end of the range at $75 million.

Development and Partner Capital Solutions

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company completed its first development with Family Dollar in Grayling, Michigan. The Company commenced one new development project during the second quarter. The project is the Company's second development with Harbor Freight Tools in Weslaco, Texas, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Construction continued during the second quarter on the Company's first development with TJ Maxx in Harlingen, Texas, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had six development or PCS projects completed or under construction. Anticipated total costs are approximately $19.1 million and include the following projects:

Tenant

Location

Lease

Structure

Lease

Term

Actual or

Anticipated Rent

Commencement

Status





















ALDI

Frankfort, KY

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q4 2019

Complete Harbor Freight Tools

Frankfort, KY

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q4 2019

Complete Big Lots

Frankfort, KY

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q1 2020

Complete Tractor Supply

Hart, MI

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q1 2020

Complete Sunbelt Rentals

Converse, TX

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q1 2020

Complete Family Dollar

Grayling, MI

Build-to-Suit

7 Years

Q2 2020

Complete TJ Maxx

Harlingen, TX

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q3 2020

Under Construction Harbor Freight Tools

Weslaco, TX

Build-to-Suit

15 Years

Q4 2020

Under Construction

Leasing Activity and Expirations

During the second quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 92,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio. Notable new leases, extensions or options included the 20-year net lease with Loves Furniture at the former Art Van Furniture store in Canton, Michigan. The approximately 70,000 square foot space was delivered to Loves Furniture in June. Rent is anticipated to commence during the third quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 272,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's 2020 lease maturities represented 0.1% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations within the Company's portfolio as of June 30, 2020, assuming no tenants exercise renewal options:

Year Leases

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of

Annualized

Base Rent

Gross

Leasable Area

Percent of Gross

Leasable Area



















2020 3

300

0.1%

59

0.3% 2021 24

4,448

1.9%

262

1.4% 2022 18

3,713

1.6%

340

1.9% 2023 41

8,046

3.4%

936

5.1% 2024 37

12,463

5.3%

1,408

7.7% 2025 57

14,085

6.0%

1,328

7.2% 2026 70

12,361

5.3%

1,187

6.5% 2027 73

16,936

7.2%

1,296

7.1% 2028 69

17,168

7.3%

1,481

8.1% 2029 96

29,851

12.7%

2,672

14.6% Thereafter 531

115,224

49.2%

7,388

40.1% Total Portfolio 1,019

$234,595

100.0%

18,357

100.0%







The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of June 30, 2020 but that had not yet commenced. Annualized Base Rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. (1) Annualized Base Rent represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of June 30, 2020, computed on a straight-line basis. Annualized Base Rent is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes annualized contractual minimum rent is useful to management, investors, and other interested parties in analyzing concentrations and leasing activity.

Top Tenants

The Company added Burlington to its top tenants during the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2020, Mister Car Wash is no longer among the Company's top tenants. The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of June 30, 2020:

Tenant

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of

Annualized Base Rent









Walmart

$17,894

7.6% Sherwin-Williams

10,001

4.3% Dollar General

9,280

4.0% Best Buy

8,973

3.8% TJX Companies

8,231

3.5% Tractor Supply

7,950

3.4% O'Reilly Auto Parts

7,565

3.2% Walgreens

6,594

2.8% TBC Corporation

6,088

2.6% CVS

5,530

2.4% Hobby Lobby

5,147

2.2% LA Fitness

5,091

2.2% Dollar Tree

5,036

2.1% Lowe's

4,890

2.1% Sunbelt Rentals

4,735

2.0% Home Depot

4,549

1.9% AutoZone

4,438

1.9% Wawa

3,793

1.6% Burlington

3,671

1.6% Other(2)

105,139

44.8% Total Portfolio

$234,595

100.0%







Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.

Bolded and italicized tenants represent additions for the three months ended June 30, 2020. (1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent. (2) Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.

Retail Sectors

The following table presents annualized base rents for all of the Company's retail sectors as of June 30, 2020:

Sector

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of

Annualized

Base Rent Q2 2020 Rent

Payments

Received(2)











Home Improvement

$22,665

9.7% 98% Tire and Auto Service

17,898

7.6% 96% General Merchandise

16,895

7.2% 99% Grocery Stores

16,459

7.0% 100% Convenience Stores

15,189

6.5% 100% Off-Price Retail

14,114

6.0% 75% Auto Parts

13,528

5.8% 100% Dollar Stores

13,107

5.6% 100% Pharmacy

12,944

5.5% 100% Consumer Electronics

10,335

4.4% 100% Farm and Rural Supply

8,901

3.8% 100% Health and Fitness

7,499

3.2% 20% Crafts and Novelties

7,309

3.1% 89% Home Furnishings

5,611

2.4% 61% Restaurants - Quick Service

5,267

2.2% 99% Equipment Rental

5,061

2.2% 100% Warehouse Clubs

4,988

2.1% 100% Health Services

4,923

2.1% 100% Specialty Retail

4,862

2.1% 72% Discount Stores

4,182

1.8% 90% Theaters

3,854

1.6% 71% Entertainment Retail

3,117

1.3% 0% Dealerships

3,112

1.3% 100% Pet Supplies

2,597

1.1% 100% Restaurants - Casual Dining

2,187

0.9% 85% Financial Services

2,075

0.9% 100% Sporting Goods

2,020

0.9% 100% Apparel

1,271

0.5% 45% Shoes

1,019

0.4% 55% Beauty and Cosmetics

878

0.4% 100% Office Supplies

659

0.3% 100% Miscellaneous

69

0.1% 94% Total Portfolio

$234,595

100.0% 90%







Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. (1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent. (2) Reflects the contractual rent paid as a percentage of the total contractual rent due for the three months ended June 30, 2020 for each respective sector. Beginning in 2020, the Company began providing supplemental disclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Contractual rent" for any period means the recurring cash amount charged to tenants, inclusive of monthly base rent and recurring operating cost reimbursements due pursuant to lease agreements, for such period.

Geographic Diversification

The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of June 30, 2020:

State

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of

Annualized Base Rent









Michigan

$18,362

7.8% Texas

16,397

7.0% Florida

14,356

6.1% Illinois

12,859

5.5% Pennsylvania

11,675

5.0% Ohio

11,509

4.9% North Carolina

9,641

4.1% Georgia

8,889

3.8% New Jersey

8,739

3.7% Virginia

8,001

3.4% New York

7,359

3.1% Missouri

7,036

3.0% Wisconsin

6,879

2.9% Louisiana

6,357

2.7% California

6,088

2.6% Mississippi

5,915

2.5% Other(2)

74,533

31.9% Total Portfolio

$234,595

100.0%







Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. (1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent. (2) Includes states generating less than 2.5% of Annualized Base Rent.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

Capital Markets

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 3,373,828 shares of common stock at an average gross price of $69.00 per share.

On March 30, 2020, the Company settled 1,400,251 shares under forward sale agreements entered in 2019 and 2020 and received net proceeds of approximately $104.6 million. On April 22, 2020, the Company settled the remaining 3,976,695 shares under forward sale agreements entered in 2019 and 2020 and received net proceeds of approximately $267.4 million.

On March 30, 2020, the Company commenced a follow-on public offering of 2,875,000 shares of common stock, including the underwriters' overallotment option, at a public offering price of $61.00 per share. The follow-on public offering closed on April 2, 2020, and the Company received net proceeds of approximately $170.4 million.

On April 22, 2020, the Company closed an underwritten public offering of 6,166,666 shares of its common stock (the "April 2020 Forward Offering") in connection with a forward sale agreement in which the shares were sold to Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. at a price of $60.00 per share. Upon settlement, the April 2020 Forward Offering is anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $362.7 million after deducting fees and expenses and making certain other adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 742,860 shares of common stock at an average gross price of $66.61 per share (the "ATM Forward Offerings"). Upon settlement, the ATM Forward Offerings are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $48.4 million after deducting fees and expenses and making certain other adjustments as provided in the equity distribution agreements.

To date, the Company has not received any proceeds from the sale of shares under the April 2020 Forward Offering and the ATM Forward Offerings, which total 6,909,526 shares of common stock and are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $411.1 million.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 3.5 times and its fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.6 times. The Company's pro forma net debt to recurring EBITDA was 1.6 times when deducting the $362.7 million of anticipated net proceeds from the April 2020 Forward Offering and the $48.4 million of anticipated net proceeds from the ATM Forward Offerings from the Company's net debt of $747.5 million as of June 30, 2020.

The Company's total debt to enterprise value was 18.2% as of June 30, 2020. Enterprise value is calculated as the sum of net debt and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of operating partnership units into common stock.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 53.3 million and 49.4 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were 52.7 million and 49.1 million, respectively.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 53.6 million and 49.8 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were 53.1 million and 49.4 million, respectively.

The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, Agree Limited Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of June 30, 2020, there were 347,619 operating partnership units outstanding and the Company held a 99.4% interest in the operating partnership.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agreerealty.com.

For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agreerealty.com.

The Company defines the "weighted-average capitalization rate" for acquisitions and dispositions as the sum of contractual fixed annual rents computed on a straight-line basis over the primary lease terms and anticipated annual net tenant recoveries, divided by the purchase and sale prices.

Agree Realty Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet ($ in thousands, except share and per-share data) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets:





Real Estate Investments:





Land $ 856,113

$ 735,991 Buildings 1,927,114

1,600,293 Accumulated depreciation (146,267)

(127,748) Property under development 6,171

10,056 Net real estate investments 2,643,131

2,218,592 Real estate held for sale, net -

3,750 Cash and cash equivalents 29,341

15,603 Cash held in escrows 7,043

26,554 Accounts receivable - tenants 33,996

26,808 Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $105,296 and $89,118 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 368,812

343,514 Other assets, net 29,319

29,709 Total Assets $ 3,111,642

$ 2,664,530







Liabilities:





Mortgage notes payable, net $ 33,513

$ 36,698 Unsecured term loans, net 237,274

237,403 Senior unsecured notes, net 509,253

509,198 Unsecured revolving credit facility -

89,000 Dividends and distributions payable 32,519

25,014 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 80,088

48,987 Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $21,758 and $19,307 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 33,019

26,668 Total Liabilities $ 925,666

$ 972,968







Equity:





Common stock, $.0001 par value, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 53,851,092 and 45,573,623 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively $ 5

$ 5 Preferred stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized -

- Additional paid-in capital 2,295,235

1,752,912 Dividends in excess of net income (69,595)

(57,094) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (41,544)

(6,492) Total Equity - Agree Realty Corporation $ 2,184,101

$ 1,689,331 Non-controlling interest 1,875

2,231 Total Equity $ 2,185,976

$ 1,691,562 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,111,642

$ 2,664,530

Agree Realty Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income ($ in thousands, except share and per share-data) (Unaudited)

















Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues













Rental Income $ 57,476

$ 44,875

$ 113,259

$ 87,219 Other 59

45

85

49 Total Revenues $ 57,535

$ 44,920

$ 113,344

$ 87,268















Operating Expenses













Real estate taxes $ 4,840

$ 3,720

$ 9,542

$ 7,342 Property operating expenses 1,860

1,496

4,195

3,235 Land lease expense 325

372

652

568 General and administrative 4,587

3,880

9,244

7,914 Depreciation and amortization 15,607

10,836

29,740

20,700 Provision for impairment 1,128

1,193

1,128

1,609 Total Operating Expenses $ 28,347

$ 21,497

$ 54,501

$ 41,368















Income from Operations $ 29,188

$ 23,423

$ 58,843

$ 45,900















Other (Expense) Income













Interest expense, net $ (8,479)

$ (7,455)

$ (18,149)

$ (15,012) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 4,952

2,949

6,597

6,376 Income tax (expense) benefit (260)

(195)

(520)

(26) Other (expense) income 23

-

23

-















Net Income $ 25,424

$ 18,722

$ 46,794

$ 37,238















Less Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 166

158

308

327















Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation $ 25,258

$ 18,564

$ 46,486

$ 36,911















Net Income Per Share Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation













Basic $ 0.47

$ 0.45

$ 0.94

$ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.47

$ 0.45

$ 0.93

$ 0.92































Other Comprehensive Income













Net Income $ 25,424

$ 18,722

$ 46,794

$ 37,238 Changes in fair value of interest rate swaps (2,244)

(3,794)

(35,269)

(7,199) Realized gain (loss) on settlement of interest rate swaps (17)

-

(33)

- Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) 23,163

14,928

11,492

30,039 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (151)

(125)

(42)

(264) Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation $ 23,012

$ 14,803

$ 11,450

$ 29,775















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 52,726,230

40,612,372

49,082,616

39,058,743 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 53,266,740

41,141,659

49,423,546

39,745,337

Agree Realty Corporation Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ($ in thousands, except share and per-share data) (Unaudited)

















Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net Income $ 25,424

$ 18,722

$ 46,794

$ 37,238 Depreciation of rental real estate assets 11,316

8,276

21,719

15,920 Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs 4,170

2,496

7,791

4,653 Provision for impairment 1,128

1,193

1,128

1,609 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (4,952)

(2,949)

(6,597)

(6,376) Funds from Operations $ 37,086

$ 27,738

$ 70,835

$ 53,044 Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net 3,779

3,225

7,588

6,501 Core Funds from Operations $ 40,865

$ 30,963

$ 78,423

$ 59,545 Straight-line accrued rent (1,681)

(1,692)

(3,319)

(3,190) Deferred tax expense (benefit) -

-

-

(475) Stock based compensation expense 1,224

1,026

2,238

1,939 Amortization of financing costs 168

209

336

365 Non-real estate depreciation 121

64

230

127 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 40,697

$ 30,570

$ 77,908

$ 58,311















Funds from Operations Per Share - Basic $ 0.70

$ 0.68

$ 1.43

$ 1.35 Funds from Operations Per Share - Diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.67

$ 1.42

$ 1.32















Core Funds from Operations Per Share - Basic $ 0.77

$ 0.76

$ 1.59

$ 1.51 Core Funds from Operations Per Share - Diluted $ 0.76

$ 0.75

$ 1.58

$ 1.49















Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Share - Basic $ 0.77

$ 0.75

$ 1.58

$ 1.48 Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Share - Diluted $ 0.76

$ 0.74

$ 1.57

$ 1.45















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Basic 53,073,849

40,959,991

49,430,235

39,406,362 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Diluted 53,614,359

41,489,278

49,771,165

40,092,956































Additional supplemental disclosure













Scheduled principal repayments $ 233

$ 745

$ 463

$ 1,607 Capitalized interest 30

113

55

203 Capitalized building improvements 1,361

926

2,276

960 Contractual rents subject to deferral(1) 1,941

-

1,941

- Uncollected contractual rents not subject to deferral(1) 3,527

-

3,527

-



(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2020, the Company began providing supplemental disclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Contractual rent" for any period means the recurring cash amount charged to tenants, inclusive of monthly base rent and recurring operating cost reimbursements due pursuant to lease agreements, for such period. The Company is accounting for lease concessions related to COVID-19 as increases in its lease receivables as tenant payments accrue and is continuing to recognize rental income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Funds from Operations ("FFO" or "Nareit FFO")

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit") to mean net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate assets and/or changes in control, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and any impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company's operations. FFO should not be considered an alternative to net income as the primary indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Further, while the Company adheres to the Nareit definition of FFO, its presentation of FFO is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs due to the fact that all REITs may not use the same definition.



Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")

The Company defines Core FFO as Nareit FFO with the addback of noncash amortization of above- and below- market lease intangibles. Under Nareit's definition of FFO, lease intangibles created upon acquisition of a net lease must be amortized over the remaining term of the lease. The Company believes that by recognizing amortization charges for above- and below-market lease intangibles, the utility of FFO as a financial performance measure can be diminished. Management believes that its measure of Core FFO facilitates useful comparison of performance to its peers who predominantly transact in sale-leaseback transactions and are thereby not required by GAAP to allocate purchase price to lease intangibles. Unlike many of its peers, the Company has acquired the substantial majority of its net leased properties through acquisitions of properties from third parties or in connection with the acquisitions of ground leases from third parties. Core FFO should not be considered an alternative to net income as the primary indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Further, the Company's presentation of Core FFO is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs due to the fact that all REITs may not use the same definition.



Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO further adjusts FFO and Core FFO for certain non-cash and/or infrequently recurring items that reduce or increase net income computed in accordance with GAAP. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance, however, AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of its performance, or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. The Company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Agree Realty Corporation Reconciliation of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA ($ in thousands, except share and per-share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

June 30,

2020



Net Income $ 25,424 Interest expense, net 8,479 Income tax expense 260 Depreciation of rental real estate assets 11,316 Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs 4,170 Non-real estate depreciation 121 Provision for impairment 1,128 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (4,952) EBITDAre $ 45,946



Run-Rate Impact of Investment, Disposition and Leasing Activity $ 3,015 Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net 3,779 Other expense (income) (23) Recurring EBITDA $ 52,717



Annualized Recurring EBITDA $ 210,868



Total Debt $ 783,878 Cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows (36,384) Net Debt $ 747,494



Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA 3.5x



Net Debt $ 747,494 Anticipated Net Proceeds from ATM Forward Offerings (48,384) Anticipated Net Proceeds from April 2020 Forward Offering (362,679) Proforma Net Debt $ 336,431



Proforma Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA 1.6x



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



EBITDAre

EBITDAreis defined by Nareit to mean net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, any gains (or losses) from sales of real estate assets and/or changes in control, any impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAreto be a key supplemental measure of the Company's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income or loss as a measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company considers EBITDArea key supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance because it provides an additional supplemental measure of the Company's performance and operating cash flow that is widely known by industry analysts, lenders and investors. The Company's calculation of EBITDAremay not be comparable to EBITDArereported by other REITs that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company.



Recurring EBITDA

The Company defines Recurring EBITDA as EBITDArewith the addback of noncash amortization of above- and below- market lease intangibles, and after adjustments for the run-rate impact of the Company's investment and disposition activity for the period presented, as well as adjustments for non-recurring benefits or expenses. The Company considers the non-GAAP measure of Recurring EBITDA to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income or loss as a measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company considers Recurring EBITDA a key supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance because it represents the Company's earnings run rate for the period presented and because it is widely followed by industry analysts, lenders and investors. Our Recurring EBITDA may not be comparable to Recurring EBITDA reported by other companies that have a different interpretation of the definition of Recurring EBITDA. Our ratio of net debt to Recurring EBITDA is used by management as a measure of leverage and may be useful to investors in understanding the Company's ability to service its debt, as well as assess the borrowing capacity of the Company. Our ratio of net debt to Recurring EBITDA is calculated by taking annualized Recurring EBITDA and dividing it by our net debt per the consolidated balance sheet.



Net Debt

The Company defines Net Debt as total debt less cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows. The Company considers the non-GAAP measure of Net Debt to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage. The Company considers Net Debt a key supplemental measure because it provides industry analysts, lenders and investors useful information in understanding our financial condition. The Company's calculation of Net Debt may not be comparable to Net Debt reported by other REITs that interpret the definition differently than the Company. The Company presents Net Debt on both an actual and proforma basis, assuming the net proceeds of the ATM Forward Offerings (see below) are used to pay down debt. The Company believes the proforma measure may be useful to investors in understanding the potential effect of the ATM Forward Offerings on the Company's capital structure, its future borrowing capacity, and its ability to service its debt.



ATM Forward Offerings and April 2020 Forward Offering

The Company has 742,860 shares remaining to be settled under the ATM Forward Offerings. Upon settlement, the offerings are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $48.4 million based on the applicable forward sale prices as of June 30, 2020. The applicable forward sale price varies depending on the offering. The Company is contractually obligated to settle the ATM Forward Offerings by certain dates between May 2021 and June 2021. On April 20, 2020, the Company commenced an underwritten public offering of 6,166,666 shares of common stock in connection with a forward sale agreement at a public offering price of $60.00 per share. Upon settlement, the April 2020 Forward Offering is anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $362.7 million based on the applicable forward sale price as of June 30, 2020. The Company is contractually obligated to settle the offering by April 2021.



Agree Realty Corporation Rental Income ($ in thousands, except share and per share-data) (Unaudited)

















Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Rental Income Source(1)













Minimum rents(2) $ 53,229

$ 41,508

$ 103,972

$ 80,230 Percentage rents(2) 16

-

249

287 Operating cost reimbursement(2) 6,176

4,900

12,836

10,013 Straight-line rental adjustments(3) 1,834

1,692

3,790

3,190 Amortization of (above) below market lease intangibles(4) (3,779)

(3,225)

(7,588)

(6,501) Total Rental Income $ 57,476

$ 44,875

$ 113,259

$ 87,219



(1) The Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification ("FASB ASC") 842 "Leases" using the modified retrospective approach as of January 1, 2019. The Company adopted the practical expedient in FASB ASC 842 that alleviates the requirement to separately present lease and non-lease components of lease contracts. As a result, all income earned pursuant to tenant leases is reflected as one line, "Rental Income," in the consolidated statement of operations. The purpose of this table is to provide additional supplementary detail of Rental Income.



(2) Represents contractual rentals and/or reimbursements as required by tenant lease agreements, recognized on an accrual basis of accounting. The Company believes that the presentation of contractual lease income is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes this information is frequently used by management, investors, analysts and other interested parties to evaluate the Company's performance.



(3) Represents adjustments to recognize minimum rents on a straight-line basis, consistent with the requirements of FASB ASC 842.



(4) In allocating the fair value of an acquired property, above- and below-market lease intangibles are recorded based on the present value of the difference between the contractual amounts to be paid pursuant to the leases at the time of acquisition and the Company's estimate of current market lease rates for the property. Effective in 2019, the Company began classifying amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles as a net reduction of rental income.

