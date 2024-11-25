Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AGRANA Aktie [Valor: 42924411 / ISIN: AT000AGRANA3]
25.11.2024 10:54:39

AGRANA presents extensive product portfolio for the food and beverage sector at Food Ingredients Europe

AGRANA
11.10 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen


EQS-Media / 25.11.2024 / 10:54 CET/CEST

AGRANA presents extensive product portfolio for the food and beverage sector at Food Ingredients Europe


The Austrian food group AGRANA recently showcased its extensive product range, extending from fruit, brown flavour and spicy preparations to starch, sugar, flavourings, syrups, sauces and betaine, at the Food Ingredients Europe trade fair in Frankfurt. The Fi Europe, one of the most important trade fairs for food and beverages which annually attracts around 1,400 exhibitors and 25,000 visitors, took place at the Messe Frankfurt event location between 19 and 21 November 2024.


The functionality and sustainability of foods were again the AGRANA key focus at Fi Europe this year, with all-in-one solutions, 3D printers and live cooking events attracting particular interest from visitors. Consumer trends are continuing to revolve around the issues of naturalness, health, enjoyment and sustainability. This was also the case at the stand where AGRANA again presented solutions for plant-based dishes and meat alternatives. AGRANA demonstrated its food development skills with several vegan flavour combinations as alternatives to whey such as pineapple and dragon fruit as well as pumpkin seed and vanilla. This entailed combining the group’s in-house starch, juice and flavouring components to create all-in-one solutions.

“For us, the Fi Europe was the perfect opportunity to showcase our innovative all-in-one solutions for the food industry. This is also underscored by our recently approved AGRANA NEXT LEVEL strategy, which encompasses tailor-made products for the food and beverages sector from our newly created ‘Food & Beverage Solutions’ business unit and which will further advance our innovative strength,” explains AGRANA CEO Stephan Büttner.

 

Chocolate alternatives and new ice cream creations

Visitors had an opportunity to taste several innovative ice cream varieties at our ice cream parlour: bitter-sweet vanilla ice cream with a pink grapefruit and caramel swirl or spicy-sweet chocolate ice cream with blood orange, lemon and spices were on the ice cream menu. The honey-sweetened ice cream with a fruity blueberry and lavender swirl as well as a yoghurt made with a chocolate alternative based on fermented sunflower seeds were also popular with visiting industry insiders.

 

Juicy and tasty meat alternatives

One of the highlights at the AGRANA stand was once again the live cooking at the bistro bar. Products from all of AGRANA’s business divisions were also in use here: from vegan chocolate cake with apricot jam to vegan meatballs based on wheat protein and a fluffy potato purée. The meat alternatives were particularly popular due to their taste and texture. The recipes for these are developed by AGRANA and act as a proof of concept for the use of corn starch, potato fibres and textured wheat protein.

 

Betaine to tackle ageing and jetlag

Functional foods which promote a healthy lifestyle and help the body recuperate are proving to be a strong trend. Betaine is an ingredient which AGRANA produces from GMO-free sugar beet molasses and which can be used in many different ways, including in beverages and food supplements. For example, the positive influence of betaine on our fluid balance and metabolism can be seen in the anti-ageing or anti-jetlag effects of these products.

 

Flavourings and beverage compounds from AUSTRIA JUICE

One of the main focuses this year for AUSTRIA Juice, a joint venture between AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG and RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG, was on beverage compounds as orange alternatives. Also on display were flavourings for use in fruit juices and beverages as well as possible applications of flavourings such as in dextrose tablets or gummy bears. The company also demonstrated its flavouring expertise in the form of filled chocolates (banana, coconut and rum) as well as in mocktails: alcohol-free mojitos and Mai Tais were served.

 

About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. Around 9,000 employees at 53 production sites worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3.8 billion. Established in 1988, the company is the global market leader in fruit preparations and the world’s leading producer of apple and berry juice concentrates. In addition, its Starch segment is also a major manufacturer of custom starch products (made from potato, corn and wheat) and of bioethanol. AGRANA is the leading sugar producer in Central and Eastern Europe.


For queries, please contact:

Markus Simak, Public Relations
+43 1 21137 12084, markus.simak@agrana.com

Hannes Haider, Investor Relations
+43 1 21137 12905, hannes.haider@agrana.com

 

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.

 

 

 

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
Key word(s): Enterprise

25.11.2024 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43-1-21137-0
Fax: +43-1-21137-12926
E-mail: investor.relations@agrana.com
Internet: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
WKN: A2NB37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2037607

 
End of News EQS Media

2037607  25.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2037607&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten