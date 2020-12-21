Agoda launches regional instalment payment option with Atome

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has launched a regional partnership with Asia's leading buy now, pay later platform Atome to offer flexible instalment payment options for accommodation bookings first in Singapore and Malaysia, before rolling out to include eight additional markets in Southeast Asia and APAC in 2021.

Under the partnership starting from 21 December, travellers in Singapore and Malaysia can pay for their accommodation in three, easy zero interest payments with no additional charges or service fees by selecting Atome at checkout on agoda.com or the Agoda mobile app. In Singapore and Malaysia, Agoda's platform offers over 34,000 properties to suit all budgets and travel occasions. This new convenient and secure payment option for Agoda travellers will expand to include additional Southeast Asian (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam) markets as well as Hong Kong and Taiwan next year.

Agoda Vice President of Commercial Finance, Darren Makarem said, "We are always looking for innovative ways to help more people access travel, using tech to simplify the search, booking and payment processes. The launch of our instalment payment offering with Atome will enable Singaporean and Malaysian travellers who might have previously found it inconvenient to pay for their booking in one lump sum to spread the costs over multiple payments by choosing to pay with Atome, without incurring additional costs."

David Chen, CEO of Atome, said, "This marks the start of a truly exciting regional partnership with Agoda. Travel and tourism supports so many businesses, livelihoods and economies across Asia. We're truly humbled to play our part in helping to boost domestic tourism by introducing buy now, pay later payment flexibility and convenience on the Agoda platform today. As more borders in Asia re-open for travel in 2021, our regional partnership will allow even more Agoda travellers to enjoy this payment convenience and flexibility at checkout, improving the customer experience."

Atome , a leading "buy now pay later" technology company headquartered in Singapore, launched its service in December 2019 and now partners over 2,000 online and offline retailers including Sephora, Zara, Marks & Spencer, IUIGA and iStudio across verticals such as fashion, beauty, lifestyle, homeware and travel.

About Agoda

From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, digital travel platform Agoda has grown to offer a global network of over 2.5 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travelers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas, to suit all budgets and travel occasions. In 2019, Agoda added a flight product and packages to help make travel even easier.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,000 staff in 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages.

About Atome

Atome is a leading buy now pay later brand in Asia, partnering online and offline retailers to increase conversions and grow average orders and customer segments. For consumers, Atome offers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they choose to shop and pay. Atome is part of Advance Intelligence Group, a Series-C AI-driven technology headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia, India and Greater China. Advance Intelligence Group was recently ranked No. 5 on LinkedIn's 2020 Top Startups List in Singapore.

