28.09.2020 23:00:00

Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after normal trading hours.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com.

Via Telephone:
For those preferring to listen by telephone, please dial 1-647-427-7450 or toll-free 1-888-231-8191.  To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Replay archive:
Please dial 1-416-849-0833 or toll-free 1-855-859-2056, access code 3373237.  The conference call replay will expire on November 29, 2020.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957.  Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden.  Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales.  Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-provides-notice-of-release-of-third-quarter-2020-results-and-conference-call-301139125.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.27
6.12 %
CS Group 9.24
5.45 %
Swiss Re 69.76
3.66 %
The Swatch Grp 216.30
3.54 %
Swiss Life Hldg 350.70
3.18 %
Swisscom 495.50
0.30 %
Sika 222.20
0.23 %
Nestle 109.88
0.11 %
Lonza Grp 566.40
-0.42 %
Roche Hldg G 328.00
-0.89 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:25
Konfrontation auf offener Bühne
10:13
Vontobel: derimail - E-Autobauer mit 25%p.a. und Barrierebeobachtung am Laufzeitende
10:00
Economic Impact of Virus Drives FX
09:02
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
06:00
Portfolio Update: Schweiz & USA | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
mehr
Portfolio Update: Schweiz & USA | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Nestlé: Alles andere als langweiliges Wasser!
Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Trotz schwacher September-Performce: Analysten setzen weiter auf Apple-Aktie
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin-Boost: Wie Kryptowährungen von der Politik der Notenbanken profitieren können
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
Ford beantragt wohl in Deutschland Staatshilfe - Aktie fester
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte kräftige Gewinne verbuchen. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit freundlicher Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB