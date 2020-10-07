+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
07.10.2020 20:01:00

AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today it will report third quarter 2020 earnings after market close on October 26, 2020. AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on October 27, 2020 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free webcast at www.AGNC.com. Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call.

A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.AGNC.com. Select the Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation link to download and print the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.

An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website after the call on October 27, 2020. In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the call on October 27, 2020 through November 10, 2020. Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 10148364.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-announces-date-for-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-stockholder-call-301148033.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.

Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex schaffte noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den asiatischen Märkten konnten sich Anleger am Mittwoch nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne verbucht.

