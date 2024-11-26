Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Crown Place VCT Aktie [Valor: 894358 / ISIN: GB0002577434]
AGM Statement

Crown Place VCT
0.29 GBP -1.69%
ALBION CROWN VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

At an Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Albion Crown VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 26 November 2024, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 202499.95%0.05%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report97.83%2.17%
3To re-elect James Agnew as a Director of the Company99.14%0.86%
4To re-elect Pam Garside as a Director of the Company99.15%0.85%
5To re-elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company99.29%0.71%
6To re-elect Tony Ellingham as a Director of the Company99.57%0.43%
7To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael as Auditor of the Company99.71%0.29%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.73%0.27%
9Authority to allot shares99.50%0.50%
10Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights97.87%2.13%
11Authority to purchase own shares98.40%1.60%
12To change the notice period required for General Meetings95.56%4.44%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Passing of Resolutions concerning Special Business
Copies of resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: 
https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

A recording of the AGM presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN.

26 November 2024

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850


