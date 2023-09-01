Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.09.2023 16:37:48

AGM Statement

Downing ONE VCT
0.49 GBP 2.55%
1st September 2023

1st September 2023

Thames Ventures VCT 1 Plc
(the "Company”)

(CRN: 03150868)

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

AGM STATEMENT

01 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 01 September 2023 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Stuart Goldsmith, who has served on the Board since 1996, was not standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting and accordingly he stands down as a Director of the Company with effect from today. He leaves with the Board's thanks for his valued contribution to the Company over the years.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 7,097,457 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.05% of the issued share capital as at 30 August 2023. The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (%) Votes at Discretion of Chair (%) Votes Against (%)

 
1 94.99% 4.67% 0.34%
2 88.64% 5.77% 5.59%
3 86.75% 5.87% 7.38%
4 92.56% 4.55% 2.89%
5 90.27% 4.84% 4.89%
6 89.54% 6.88% 3.58%
7 89.45% 6.87% 3.68%
8 89.24% 6.88% 3.88%
9 91.76% 7.34% 0.90%
10 89.20% 9.13% 1.67%
11 86.78% 9.53% 3.69%
12 89.55% 8.15% 2.30%

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer
Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James
Tel: 0203 667 8181

-END-


